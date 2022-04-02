Training for jobs

Sunday Express Editorial

Any investment in education is to be welcomed, especially now when the labour market is in a state of upheaval due to factors ranging from technological change to structural changes in the global economy.

In this regard, the $32 million MIC Institute of Technology Apprenticeship Programme announced by Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon to meet the needs of the non-energy manufacturing sector would seem to be a step in the right direction. What is unclear, however, is whether this programme builds on, expands, improves, replaces or simply re-brands MIC’s National Skills Development Programme (NSDP) which was introduced in the 1990s to meet the need for skilled and experienced craftspeople. That programme, too, combined theoretical and practical training with an apprenticeship component.

According to Minister Gopee-Scoon, the new programme is designed to deliver 300 graduates to the non-energy manufacturing sector at a cost of $32 million over the next five years, on what seems to be full scholarships. For a sector that employs 52,000 people with 50 per cent of its need for skilled persons unmet by existing training programmes, the addition of 300 trained persons over five years may be a drop in the ocean. Further, given that the $32 million budget covers only the cost of the $3,000 monthly stipend for 300 students over three years, it is unclear where the funds will come from to cover the other costs such as tuition, personal protective equipment, marketing and promotion, gear, materials, supplies for trainees and medical insurance.

Important questions arise out of Minister Gopee-Scoon’s disclosures about the findings of recent labour market research which identified ­inadequacies in current skills-based training programmes.

T&T has a plethora of programmes designed to equip graduates for employment in both the energy and non-energy sectors, all of which ­include practical experience through internships and apprenticeships. We can count among them the NESC Technical Institute which was ­established in 1997 to provide skills training for jobs at Atlantic LNG Train 1, but later expanded its curriculum to equip graduates for jobs in the energy and industrial sectors.

MIC-IT itself serves up a smorgasbord of tech-voc training. In addition to its National Skills Development Programme (NSDP) and Master Craftsman qualification, it offers HYPE (Helping You Prepare for Employment) which is geared towards the construction sector; MuST (Multi-Sector Skills Training) to meet the needs of hospitality and tourism, construction and crop production; ICP (Industrial Craft Programme), which it inherited in 2006 from John Donaldson Technical Institute and San Fernando Technical Institute; Mechatronics and Renewable Energy programmes, and Technical Vocational Instructor Teacher Training (TVITT).

Each represents the response of a political administration to align the needs of youth employment and the job market. Judging from the labour market research cited by Minister Gopee-Scoon, it is evident that introducing new programmes is no guarantee that this much-needed alignment will be achieved. What it indicates is the need for greater coherence, rationalisation to remove duplication where it exists, and ongoing and proactive fine-tuning of training to respond to the needs of the job market.

