Transportation déjà vu

Saturday Express Editorial

If Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan were listening, he would have heard the nation’s collective response following his announcement that his ministry was conducting an internal road assessment and developing a “comprehensive national transformation master plan” to synchronise all its transportation efforts.

If there is a case of déjà vu, this must surely be it. In addition to the fact that it has taken Minister Sinanan just over six years to ­initiate this plan, notwithstanding the dire state in which the country’s road system has been for years, he is re-inventing the wheel with no reference to the substantial work that has already been done.

We draw his attention to the National Internal Transportation Policy which was produced in 1995-96 under then-Works Minister Sadiq Baksh by a committee of ministry technocrats with input from a broad cross-section of interests. While some of its recommendations have been adopted piecemeal over time, the transportation problems of 2022 are, in large part, due to the failure of all governments since then to implement a coherent policy.

The essential problems identified back then have endured and only become worse. The only new challenge is the fuel ­subsidy given the country’s carbon-reduction commitment which has prompted the Government’s proposed switch to electric vehicles.

In the 25 years that have passed since then, the toll of governmental inaction can be counted in lives lost, productivity wasted in traffic jams, subsidy wastage via motor fumes, general frustration and air pollution.

The extent to which significant effort is put into the development of plans and projects of one kind or another, at great expense, and then simply shoved aside, is a national scandal. This practice, over generations, has helped to form part of our culture. The ease with which we the people absorb such serial waste of financial and human resources has long ceased to be astonishing.

During the first decade of the 21st century, we were presented with the fundamentals of a rapid rail project at considerable cost. After a number of stakeholder consultations on the issue, it was dropped.

Public sentiment turned out to have been less than encouraging and out of sync with what our true needs are. This is just typical of the back-to-front manner in which too much of national policy planning and presentation has taken place, over decades.

No fewer than five of the leading figures at the Ministry of Works and Transport were part of the team which helped ­formulate the 1995 plan. It looked at settlement patterns across the land. It ­pronounced upon areas then identified for growth.

One of its foundational positions was that such a system would seek to open up rural two-thirds of the country by ­linking ­intermediate regional towns more efficiently with their rural catchment areas.

Minister Sinanan’s essentially virginal introduction of this new proposal gives no sense that it takes any account of the significant work which has gone before, and the factors built in to its promises.

This is as appalling as it is dispiriting.

