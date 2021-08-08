Tread carefully on jabs vs jobs

With thousands of employees expecting to return to work with next week’s reopening of the retail sector, the strong feelings stirred by the global vaccine debate should not be ignored.
This is of particular importance to individual employers who are having to set policy affecting lives and livelihoods in the absence of direction from the Government, who, despite being the largest employer, has so far not indicated its position on employee vaccination when it decides to bring public sector workers back to the office. Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has adopted a wait-and-see position, saying that while the Government has so far respected that individual’s right to choose, it would be prepared to make a decision to protect the public’s health if the situation required it.
Whether the Government feels the country sufficiently threatened by the more transmissible Delta variant to move towards mandatory vaccination is not known. Until then, the responsibility for decision-making falls directly on the shoulders of individual employers who are already inventing and implementing policy as they see fit.
The problem with leaving it up to individual employers is that they may all have different ideas about the level of risk they are willing to accept in imposing vaccine regimes for workers. It also sets up the potential for workplace antagonisms with unknown consequences.
Good policy implemented at the national level will protect both employer and employee against the arbitrariness of ad hoc policies made by individuals. However, this is not to underestimate the huge difficulties involved in setting policy for Covid-19 vaccination. It is a minefield that few countries, if any, have been able to navigate without trauma.
Last week, T&T witnessed two events which should serve as cautionary tales. On Thursday a protest against mandating the Covid-19 vaccine for certain categories of public sector workers resulted in injury to St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves. Two days later, on Saturday, a group calling itself the Barbados Concerned Citizens Against Mandated and Coerced Vaccination (BCCAMCV) organised a surprisingly large protest on the issue in Bridgetown. Interestingly, this protest occurred in the midst of an initiative by the Barbados government to develop a national consensus on mandatory vaccination using its Social Partnership joint platform of government, business and labour. While all three partners are pro-vaccine, the high turnout of protesters indicated the existence of strong anti-vaccine constituency outside of the Social Partnership. In St Vincent, the Gonsalves government went on to push through the controversial law notwithstanding growing public opinion while in Barbados it remains to be seen how Saturday’s protest will affect the plan of the Mia Mottley administration to develop a consensus position to present to the country by the end of the month.
For governments, there is no easy solution to the vaccine dilemma of individual rights versus the public’s welfare. However, transferring the responsibility for such a fraught issue into the hands of individuals is no solution at all.