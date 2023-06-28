The public outrage over the decision of Trinity College, Moka, to deny pupils their right to full participation in their graduation ceremony as punishment for their hairstyles probably has as much to do with shock as with principled objection to pointless rules.
We all thought we had passed the stage of hairstyles being policed when, lo and behold, a photo appeared on social media showing a group of well-groomed young men standing on the outside and looking in at their own graduation happening inside without them.
Responding to the furore, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly yesterday attempted to walk a fine line between “the rules of the school relevant to the dress code for the Graduation Ceremony” and “the suitability of the Graduation Ceremony as a forum to enforce the rules of a school”. Having “had the benefit of perusing reports from various perspectives”, the minister held the position that “those who did not conform were, or should have been aware of their breach”, adding that “societal order depends on rule-keeping”. Need we remind her how often societal order has been maintained in this country through oppressive rules that should never have been on the books in the first place?
It is simply not good enough to take the position that the rules are the rules and should be obeyed. Human progress has been advanced by those who have dared to challenge the rules, thereby forcing rule-makers to justify the rules on the basis of their legitimacy and usefulness. Rules that serve a legitimate purpose should be allowed to stand; those that don’t have no reason for existing.
It is unclear whether in the Trinity case the rules are about long hair or African hairstyles, although both may be intertwined. Regardless, the question that arises is how is the social order of this school or any school at all threatened by long hair of whatever texture? One might argue that in a chemistry lab or on the playing field, long hair let loose could pose risks and should therefore be restrained. In a graduation ceremony, however, how does a hairstyle so threaten the peace that pupils should be denied their walk of honour to receive their certificates on the stage?
It is a rite of passage for young people to question the world they meet and not comply just for compliance’s sake as if they were sheep. There is also a clear line between authority and authoritarianism.
The challenge for every institution with a responsibility for nurturing our youth to their fullest potential is to encourage their creativity by giving them the room to explore themselves and the world around them, in ways that are productive and not destructive. The home, the school, the church, the community—these should be the safe spaces where they can test their ideas for change and, perhaps, discover their limits. When these institutions shut them down and deny them the space for challenging the status quo, it should be no surprise when the most creative either check out on us or clip their own wings to comply with the rules.