Tripped up in New York

Now that the public outrage has died down, President Paula-Mae Weekes should review how her seemingly innocuous visit to a hospital in New York turned into a fiasco with the potential to set back the Government’s vaccination programme.
More importantly, she needs to sit with her protocol advisers and figure out how such could have been prevented in the first place.
The facts, as she presented them on arrival home, seemed clear enough. She had gone to Kings County Hospital for the required PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test ahead of her return flight home. Hospital staff, excited by the presence of a head of state at their facility, saw a promotional opportunity and grabbed it. They got her to pose for photos with the hospital’s top brass, which were then posted on their social media accounts, stating that she was there to get the Covid-19 vaccine.
The photos went viral, as alert Trinis questioned why their President, who had been photographed taking the vaccine at home, should be receiving it in New York. By the time the hospital admitted to its mistake, social media voices had already accused her of having fooled the country with a fake vaccine, denounced her for preferring foreign treatment, called for her resignation and generally cried shame on her.
Arriving at Piarco to the full blast of public criticism, President Weekes hustled out a live statement of explanation that defused the situation. By then, however, the erroneous report was already being widely used on social media to sow further doubt, suspicion and lack of confidence in the Government’s vaccination programme.
The hospital’s error was the kind that could happen to anyone, anywhere. However, President Weekes is not just anyone, going anywhere. She is the head of state of this country.
The fact that the President was in New York at all came as news to the public, which was told only that she was “out of the jurisdiction until August 25” in a Facebook post announcing the swearing-in of Senate President Christine Kangaloo as acting President. While the post did not disclose whether she was out on official or private business, thanks to the hospital slip-up, we now know she was on holiday.
Whether on public or private business in New York, one would expect that the T&T Consulate would have been her point of reference in discreetly organising her PCR test at an appropriate location. Further, that on such a visit she would be accompanied by a protocol officer who would protect her from the risk of the kind of mishap that occurred.
Although President Weekes may have considered herself as being on private business at the hospital, it was the weight of her position as President that made her a celebrity with whom the hospital wished to be associated. In this blurring of the line between private and official, she lost control of the narrative.
It would be a rare individual who arrives at the presidency knowing all the possible vulnerabilities. However, the onus is on all to be guided by the protocols of the office and an expert support team in avoiding presidential pitfalls.