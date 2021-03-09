Troubling pharma deal

In light of the widespread concern among consumers and the pharmaceutical industry, the Trinidad and Tobago Fair Trading Commission (TTFTC) must exercise full transparency on its decision to approve an acquisition that will further concentrate ownership in the critical pharmaceutical industry.
Last weekend’s announcement that the TTFTC had given the greenlight for the Agostini Group’s subsidiary Smith Robertson, one of the country’s largest pharmaceutical distribution companies, to acquire 100 per cent of another major pharmaceutical distributor, Oscar Francois Ltd, has sparked widespread anxiety among consumers and retailers about the potential impact of narrowed competition.
In response, TTFTC executive director Bevan Narinesingh has sought to allay concerns, saying it had thoroughly examined the issue and that it will monitor the impact post-acquisition. While this position is well in line with the Fair Trading Act 2006, the potential implications of this deal for consumers and the pharmaceutical industry as a whole raise questions about the process undertaken by the TTFTC in arriving at the decision to approve the acquisition.
By law, the TTFTC is mandated to make available to consumers information that affects their interests and, presumably where required, to conduct studies on such matters.
If there is one issue of intense interest to consumers it is medication, its availability and pricing. The TTFTC needs to say whether it sought input from consumers, and if it did, the scope of such input. Further, it should indicate whether market and pricing research was conducted and, assuming it was, what were the findings that supported its decision. Importantly, has it also calculated the potential market impact of the Agostini group’s vertical integration of distribution and retail on the proposed scale? If and when effected, the Agostini group will own both the country’s largest wholesale distributor of pharmaceutical and personal care products as well as the largest retail chain of pharmacies trading as Superpharm.
This point has been raised by the Pharmaceutical Board of T&T and pharmacy operators who are bracing for the impact of a single player with the potential power to move the market in its own interest.
These questions are of specific relevance to the pharmaceutical industry which trades in products of life-and-death importance for a large segment of the population. People who depend on medication to stay alive or for a better quality of life do not have the luxury of adopting the TTFTC’s position of waiting to see the fall-out from its decision before determining whether this development in the pharmaceuticals sector warrants investigation. In any case, what would be the TTFTC’s baseline for monitoring the impact of further concentration in this sector?
Pricing and drug availability are probably the two issues most important to consumers who have been complaining about continuous price increases and shortages of prescription drugs in particular as companies switch product lines, often due to bottom line considerations.
A point worth noting is the absence of representatives of consumer and other civil society interests among the all-male complement of TTFTC commissioners. It should be mandatory for bodies entrusted with protecting the public interest to truly reflect the public they claim to represent.