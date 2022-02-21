Trust and taxes

It is not often that the issue of trust is discussed in relation to a country’s taxation system but as a newly-released World Bank publication recognises, public trust in the tax system can increase compliance and mobilise support for tax reform. The report titled “Innovations in Tax Compliance: Building Trust, Navigating Politics and Tailoring Reforms” bluntly admits that few taxpayers will support paying more taxes if they do not believe that others are paying their fair share. To this, one should add that few would also be motivated to pay more taxes, or to pay taxes at all, if they do not trust the Government to manage tax revenue efficiently, productively and transparently.
In addressing the trust gap, the report suggests that governments start by addressing taxpayers’ concerns that others are not paying their fair share and that systems are regressive and skewed in favour of the powerful and well connected. “There is mounting evidence that perceptions of such unfairness and inequity undermine tax morale and support for reform,” it added.
This perception explains why tax agencies are among the least-trusted government entities in many countries — a fact which undermines compliance and works against efforts to build political support for reform.
We in T&T are all too familiar with this phenomenon as the Government’s difficulties in introducing Property Tax illustrates so well. In emphasising the strengthening of the fiscal contract between citizens and governments, the report urges countries to expand their focus beyond the more standard approaches of strengthening compliance through investments in enforcement and facilitation of tax payments, such as legislative reforms, computerisation of processes and digitisation of records. While these investments have brought some returns, they have not secured the public buy-in needed for motivating compliance and support for tax reform.
Public perception and opinion are heavily influenced by the extent to which multinational companies, big business and wealthy individuals benefit from the weaknesses in the tax system. This widely-held suspicion of tax avoidance by big business and the wealthy fuels resentment over unfairness and inequity among the large pool of salaried workers and small business operators.
The report singles out the taxation of the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector for special mention, saying it often reflects “the worst of all worlds” since it raises little revenue, appears to be relatively inequitable, is politically contentious, diverts scarce administrative resources to low-value activities and formalisation, and when it does happen, carries few benefits for taxpayers.”
The report could have been speaking directly to T&T in noting that given the nature of their operations - often transient and cash-based with limited record keeping – SMEs often have to rely on “face-to-face transactions with tax administrators that create opportunities for corruption and harassment of vulnerable firms.”
A different regime that recognises the unique challenges of SMEs, treats them as economic partners, and evaporates their sense of being unfairly harassed by tax administrators could pay big dividends in terms of trust and political support for tax reform. Over to you, Minister Imbert.