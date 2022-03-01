Truth, above all

The Government’s planned probe into the Paria tragedy which claimed the lives of four undersea divers has been received with cynicism and distrust, including from relatives of the victims who fear it will not uncover the truth.
When established, the Paria probe will be the fifth “independent investigation” to be established by the Rowley administration in its six years in government. In every case, the investigation was initiated in response to loud public demands for truth and accountability. The fact that all petered out rather inconclusively without consequences should alert the Government to the importance of building trust into the Paria probe.
It helps to review the record of the probes conducted by the Rowley administration starting with the August 2017 investigation by businessman Christian Mouttet into the procurement of the Cabo Star and the Ocean Flower 2 ferries. Co-opted into the role of sole investigator by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, and given 30 days to report, the Mouttet report produced a series of questions requiring answers.
Then in March 2018, faced with public uproar over T&T’s vote against hurricane-hit Dominica’s request for a waiver of fees to the Organisation of American States (OAS), Dr Rowley appointed former diplomat Christopher Thomas to find out how T&T had come to record a vote that was the opposite of its position on Dominica’s request. In pinning the blame on a breakdown of communication, the report merely reinforced public cynicism about Government probes.
A month later, Dr Rowley responded to another scandal by establishing yet another committee of external experts to investigate the Ministry of Sports’ payment of $150,000 to contract employee Carrie-Ann Moreau, who was dismissed after filing a report of sexual harassment against Minister Darryl Smith. That report was withheld by Dr Rowley on the grounds that the committee had not spoken to Smith.
Then in July 2020, with the country in Covid lockdown, Dr Rowley responded to fiery protests in Morvant by establishing a “Community Recovery Committee” with a promise of actionable response. The committee’s report has not been made public.
Last month, in response to concerns about the number of Covid-19 deaths, Dr Rowley appointed a team of five medical professionals to investigate the conditions and standard of care for Covid-19 patients. That report was released with little new information unearthed.
Although the record of Government-appointed committees speaks for itself, they have succeeded in supplanting the more powerful mechanism of the commission of enquiry which allows public hearings and cross-examination of witnesses because of the exorbitant funds spent on battalions of attorneys and other resources, the length of time it takes, and the general failure to follow through with prosecutions.
In opting now for yet another Government-appointed investigation, the onus is on the Government to prove its commitment to finding out the truth. In 1985, when 14 people were killed in an explosion at the same Berth 5 where the four divers lost their lives in 2022, the report of the government-appointed committee was never released. History must not be allowed to repeat itself.