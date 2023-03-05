Try eviction with compassion

THERE are few images as heart-breaking as those of a forcible eviction.
Scenes of doors being broken down, personal belongings being thrown out, families including children and the elderly begging and screaming, even cursing, present a gut-wrenching tableau of human desperation.
On Saturday, when a contingent of over 50 police officers descended on the Housing Development Corporation’s apartment building on Independence Square, all these scenes were played out as residents were evicted.
At one stage, burning rage exploded to life when some residents lit a fire in the street. Eventually, however, the HDC crew working under the protection of the heavy police presence completed the job leaving residents to pick up the pieces and move on.
In these situations the public in whose name the State acts, is invariably challenged by the question of whom to believe and how to evaluate whether the actions of the State were fair or an injustice.
Needless to say, in this case, both sides offer differing versions of the sequence of events that culminated in the eviction exercise.
The HDC said it acted only after doing more than was required by law and failing to get the tenants to accept voluntary relocation.
The tenants offered various reasons for being in occupation of the HDC property when the eviction squad came calling, including having HDC permission to stay pending repairs to their new apartments.
Asked by the media to comment on some of these claims, an HDC official said a news conference would be scheduled in due course to answer all questions.
What is the point of conducting public communications after the fact? This was not an operation requiring the element of surprise.
It was a planned eviction and the HDC would lose nothing and may even gain public support and trust if it presented its information and opened up itself to questions before initiating an eviction. Perhaps the HDC believes that this is matter between itself and the residents involved.
However, as a State-owned enterprise the public has an interest in knowing that in conducting the traumatic exercise of an eviction it not only abided by the law but also incorporated the value of compassion into the process.
As an entity that claims to be “founded on the belief that decent, safe and attractive housing is central to the physical and emotional health, productivity and self-esteem of the people it serves”, one would expect the HDC to express these values throughout its operations, especially when it reaches the point where it believes it has no option but to evict.
The public is very much aware of the extent of delinquency among the HDC’s clientele, some of whom have had zero respect for meeting their financial commitments.
However, the public also knows that the HDC has been the major architect of its own troubles by allowing itself to be co-opted as an avenue for political patronage and by mismanaging its debt portfolio to the point of needing to be restructured and to conduct mass evictions.
In wielding the sword of the law, therefore, it should also carry the shield of compassion.