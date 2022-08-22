Turnout at Expo a good sign

The massive public turnout to the just-concluded Agri Expo should be taken as a serious and meaningful indicator of the high public interest in agriculture and horticulture, as well as the production and consumption of local foods and craft of every kind.
This has always been so but no government has truly understood how to catalyse this interest and factor it into policy. Transforming the structure of what remains an undiversified economy along the old plantation model is a development imperative that is long past due. This latest initiative is and has always been critical to such an objective.
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley appeared to glimpse the possibilities following his tour of Novo Farms last Thursday. For full disclosure, Novo Farms is a sister company to Novo Media, a member of the One Caribbean Media (OCM) Group to which this newspaper belongs.
Clearly impressed by Novo’s state-of-the-art agro processing capabilities, Dr Rowley immediately picked up on the possibilities of a linkage with the School Feeding Programme.
This idea, articulated in detail over 30 years ago by economist Lloyd Best, has the potential to connect the State’s food budget to agricultural production. In so doing it will assist immensely in the creation of an additional engine of economic growth, in a diversified economy.
Among other things, not only would such a mechanism reduce the region’s food import bill, heavily dependent as it is on the availability of critical foreign exchange, it would also open up the possibilities for export and new avenues for boosting foreign exchange earnings.
Coming out of last month’s Heads of Government meeting in Paramaribo, Suriname, our regional leaders heralded their decision on what became known as “25 by 2025”. This is the headline behind their commitment to achieve a 25 per cent reduction in the regional food import bill by 2025. Such a push, were it to be realised, requires a comprehensive schema of linkages between agriculture and other sectors to propel the agro-based economy.
Here before us is a stark contrast with too many previous proposals and initiatives upon which such leaders have embarked over the life of this integration movement.
The Paramaribo declaration on this particular regional ambition may not yet have sunk in on the minds of any number of our nationals across the integration movement. Several of the leaders who contributed to the issuance of that statement were in Port of Spain for the last weekend’s event. Their presence and the timing of the Expo must have lifted the spirits of many in our midst and across the region. This is relative to the urgency around the need for us to feed ourselves, in an increasingly uncertain global environment.
Coming out of the summit as well, a Caricom Youth forum is on the cards, also to be held in Suriname before the end of the year. Here again there is expected to be great emphasis on getting young people more involved in such pursuits as would contribute significantly to the achievement of what might be called the region’s food security mandate.
As our leaders push ahead with this virtually do or die assignment, they should also draw strength, comfort and even greater resolve from the intense public interest evident in the turnout at the Agri Expo.