Twisting tale of body cams

For over two years the Ministry of National Security and the Police Service have been making grand announcements about body cameras being purchased for use by officers. Yet today, when body camera evidence could be used to swiftly establish the facts in controversial police killings, not a single shred of body-cam evidence is available. Instead, what we have is a long and twisting mystery. Let’s revisit the facts.
In July 2020, after years of public demands for officers to be equipped with body-cams, then Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith announced that an order had been placed for 1,000 cameras.
Griffith’s statement came amid public outcry following the police killing of three residents of Morvant—Israel Clinton, Joel Jacob and Noel Diamond. Griffith said he had ordered 1,000 cameras in addition to another 180 which had come fully operational. Regarding the funding, he said he “found some avenue” for changing his budget because “this is a matter that must be dealt with”.
The 1,000 body-cams were to be issued to front line officers, including all officers in the since-disbanded Special Operations Response Team (SORT), the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB) and task forces in all divisions, among others.
He said the cameras would be deemed mandatory wear, supported by regulations to ensure that officers going on patrol would immediately switch them on.
Seven months later, in February 2021, amid raging public controversy over the deaths of two men who were taken into police custody following the murder of Andrea Bharrat, then Minister of National Security Stuart Young reported that he had met with Griffith and that special units within the police service would soon be equipped with body cameras.
A month later, in March 2021, Commissioner Griffith announced a second batch of 1,500 body cameras saying that his request for funding had been recently approved and that the cameras would be issued to all frontline officers.
An entire year would pass before the subject of body-cams would again be resurrected. On March 15 this year, National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, declaiming with typical exuberance, told the Senate that 1,000 body cameras had been acquired by the police service through his ministry.
“Very happily, I can report that the T&T Police Service is currently in the distribution phase of body cameras, having very recently acquired an additional 1,000 units for use by officers.” These, he said, were in addition to the “160 functional body cameras” already in use. Hinds assured the Senate that the cameras were all being “deployed to maximum, strategic effort, across the T&T Police Service”.
Now, almost four months later, the public is being told by Acting Commissioner McDonald Jacob that no such deployment of body-cams has taken place due to lack of technological infrastructure.
After two years during which numerous lives have been lost to police bullets in controversial circumstances, prompting cries of injustice with social and economic disruption, it is time for the authorities to stop the twisting and level with the public on the issue of body cameras.