Ugly face of the public service

Monday’s scene outside the Immigration Office in San Fernando was an example of the public service at its worst.
Right on the doorstep of the Ministry of National Security’s Immigration Division, the standard for a caring public service and the rules regarding social distancing went out the window as people joined lengthy lines and waited for hours in rain and sun to be served at the passport office.
It is astonishing that this situation was allowed to build up with no attempt by Immigration officials to step in and have it resolved once it became clear that the office was unprepared for the situation. Perhaps the problem was caused by a misalignment between service and wait times, or by persons turning up without appointments, or staff shortages. Whatever the reason, the idea that members of the public, including an 81-year-old pensioner who was interviewed by the Express, had to endure such lack of human compassion and poor service is completely unacceptable. How did this happen and who should be held accountable are questions to be answered by the official in charge of the Immigration Office in San Fernando, the Chief Immigration Officer, the Head of the Public Service and the Minister of National Security.
This situation reinforces the view that public service managers do not see the public as their key stakeholder and client. In other words, let the public fend for themselves.
This is not the first example of public service breakdown that has risked the public’s health. A couple of months ago similar scenes played out outside the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services in Port of Spain. On that occasion, pensioners without bank accounts had flocked to the ministry anxious to collect their monthly cheques. One shudders to think what might have developed if there was one coronavirus super-spreader among the crowd then. Given that several persons in Monday’s lines were not masked one can only hope the virus was not present.
These repeat problems raise serious question about the quality of management within the public service. It should have been obvious that the lifting of lockdown measures will precipitate a rush for all services, passports included. The switch from call-in to online applications for appointments would have been a serious dislocation of public habits, not only for persons who do not use computers but for those unaware of the change and would have therefore kept phoning. Confronted by such challenges many applicants would have turned up in person seeking help. Public service communication needs to be far more customer service-oriented if it is to succeed in getting important messages across to the public.
The big question, however, is when will the Immigration Division and passport services enter the 21st century? In February, with passport processing extending up to six months, National Security Minister Stuart Young gave the division an ultimatum to cut the time down to one month. One would have expected the division to have made good use of the three-month pandemic respite to get its house in order.
Judging from Monday’s events, it clearly has not.