Unacceptable state of affairs

The repeated stories of delays in retrieving bodies of Covid-19 victims and mishaps involving misplaced and wrongly assigned bodies indicate serious problems in the management of the process. It is possible that the Funeral Directors Association, which has been co-opted by the Ministry of Health, is overwhelmed by the sheer number of bodies to be handled on a daily basis. Whether or not this is so, it is ultimately the ministry’s responsibility to ensure the arrangements put in place operate efficiently, seamlessly, according to protocols and the law, and with the required sensitivity to the deceased and their loved ones.
The indignity to which the bodies of some Covid-19 victims have been subjected and the unnecessary distress placed on their families cannot be allowed to continue.
In too many cases in the last few months, as reported by this newspaper, families in different parts of the country have had to undergo this added stress—mental, psychological and social.
A family in Tunapuna was forced to experience this kind of tragedy within a tragedy in May; and then in Tobago, and in just the last few weeks, another family suffered similar indignities.
Something is clearly wrong with the manner in which people’s last remains are being kept for long periods of time and sometimes mis-identified and made ready for funerals. It ought to be hugely embarrassing for those in charge of such processes. These cases therefore call for a radical overhaul of all the processes and procedures involved in what, for many of us, is sadness meeting sadness.
In the latest incident, the family involved has sought legal advice in the matter, and attorneys are reported to have asked its leading members to hold off on making additional public statements until further notice. It is to be understood by this that attorneys are seeking to cross every T and dot every I, before moving forward in the matter.
What is equally troubling in the instant circumstances is that the agency at the centre of this quiet storm is identified as a prominent funeral agency.
This comes on top of the issue involving the case in which residents of Beaucarro, in Freeport, put a stop to plans for a storage site in their community, which was to have housed bodies of Covid-19 victims. Residents complained that no one in authority had approached them prior to their observing workers making ready a site for such purposes.
After a few days of protests, and threats of taking their objections even further, they reported having been approached by the president of the Funeral Directors Association, who listened, following which the plan was abandoned.
Instructive in this incident as well is that no one from the Ministry of Health appeared to have been directly involved at any step of the way. At least not in public. To date, those residents, relieved as they have been by the change of such mysterious plans, are yet to be so much as briefed by State officials.
The Ministry of Health is the central agency of Government in the complex of issues having to do with containment of the virus in our midst, and with associated actions having to do with the disposal of the bodies of those who have fallen in its wake.
Minister Deyalsingh must seize the moment created by these mishaps within an already traumatising set of developments.