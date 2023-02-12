Unaccountable leadership

The lawlessness at the level of the State is an important indicator in understanding the general lawlessness of the wider society. When those entrusted by Parliament with power and responsibility show scant regard for the rules, it should surprise no one when the rest of the population follows suit.
The latest prominent example of the State’s double standard when it comes to following rules involves the Strategic Services Agency (SSA) which has been flouting the law for the past 12 years by failing to submit annual financial statements to the relevant minister within three months of the end of each financial year, resulting in ministers also failing to lay such statements in Parliament. Over the 12-year period the SSA spent roughly $1.9 billion with another $243 million allocated to it for 2023, despite its ongoing breach of Section 10 of the SSA Act. The fact that this has occurred across two different administrations leaves neither the Government nor the Opposition with any moral authority to complain.
While the SSA is currently in the headlines, the problem of non-submission of financial statements is so common among State entities that if action were taken against all of them, sections of the State’s operations might well collapse.
It is often said that leadership creates culture and that culture drives behaviour. Implied here is that public behaviour can be changed by behavioural change among leaders at the top. However, when those with the responsibility for enforcing the rules are themselves guilty of ignoring or breaking them, they have no basis for expecting those down the line to comply.
This culture of double standards that is so well captured by the saying “do so don’t like so” is a defining quality of T&T’s leadership culture. State entities run up unpaid bills in the hundreds of millions yet will enforce punitive action against members of the public, including those to whom it owes money. For years, high-ranking public officials across the board have failed to file their legally required declarations to the Integrity Commission without incurring the severe consequences of the $250,000 fine and 10-year term of imprisonment.
The State has even been known to intervene in cases where one of its own should have been made to answer and account, as in the matter involving the late Petrotrin chairman Malcolm Jones who presided over the failure of the State-owned company’s failed billion-dollar investment in the Gas-To-Liquids plant. Given the huge consequences of the GTL failure, the public interest required a thorough and transparent airing of the natter, whether or not it rose to the level of guilt.
Leadership failures have real life consequences for everyone, and especially for those least able to carry the burden. Earlier this year, the Auditor General’s 2021 report into the Ministry of Social Development found that millions of dollars in social support grants had been either improperly distributed or were simply unaccounted for. As a result, the ministry reduced senior citizen grants by $182 million for this fiscal year. Not a single word was said about who was to be held accountable.