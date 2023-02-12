Unaccountable leadership

The current raging national debate over State support for the International Soca Monarch competition shortchanges the real discussion that we should be having about national support and investment in culture and the arts.

This is an explosive issue in the context where the dividends from the ­monetisation of cultural products are generally not being reaped by those who created, nurtured and invested generations of labour to defend and protect those products and keep them alive for the day when others might come to recognise their value.