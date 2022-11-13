Under Sir Hilary’s lament

Daily-Express-Editorial

Addressing the second annual ministerial summit of the Caribbean Examinations Council in Grenada on Friday, The UWI Vice-Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles lamented the low level of tertiary enrolment among young people across the English-speaking Caribbean which places this bloc of islands “at the bottom of the pile” in the hemisphere. The result, he said, is that the region is not generating the professional skills, training and “academic specificities” to push economic development and transformation.

Sir Hilary’s lament was not exactly news. In the pre-pandemic period of free tertiary education in Trinidad and Tobago, this country recorded increasing student enrolment on an annual basis but the same was not true for other Caricom countries, especially those dependent on tourism.

The disappointment in his statement was the absence of a more probing analysis of the factors responsible for low student enrolment. After seven years as Vice-Chancellor, Sir Hilary should be in a better position than anyone to provide this. It goes without saying that the ability to afford higher education is a decisive factor in enrolment. However, what is less obvious are the variables that come into play when young people weigh the decision to invest or not in their own higher education.

Relevant in this regard was a statement made by Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell at the same CXC summit. He spoke about the gap between the academic curriculum and the skills required for the job market and the region’s development. Like many other governments before his, the Mitchell administration is trying to address this disconnect by emphasising vocational skills.

Here in a nutshell is the enduring and still unsolved problem of the education system in the English-speaking Caribbean which impacts the value of tertiary education and affects individual decision-making to invest in it. Tomes have been written about the colonial education system planted in the English-speaking Caribbean and the damage being done by its privileging of academic over experiential learning and its irrelevance to our needs.

The value of tertiary education will increase exponentially if society’s needs were matched by the expertise to respond to those needs. This realignment demands nothing short of the transformation of the education- a fact of which we are all aware but seem unable to actualise. Unless the colonial system is broken and re-engineered to the actual needs of our societies, the mismatch that results in an over-abundance of graduates in traditional fields and shortages of qualified persons in historically overlooked and undervalued fields, and new and emerging ones, will persist.

The education imperative remains to produce people capable of solving our societies’ problems and of opening up new and innovative paths of development and progress. As we survey the state of T&T, the demand for more and better expertise is evident in order to counter the problems of crime, flooding, disease, economic inequity, economic underdevelopment, dysfunctional politics, youth alienation and violence, intolerance, low productivity and so on.

We invite Sir Hilary and the rest of The UWI’s leadership to dive below the low numbers and help us to better understand the full nature of the problem and to advance solutions.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Under Sir Hilary’s lament

Under Sir Hilary’s lament

Addressing the second annual ministerial summit of the Caribbean Examinations Council in Grenada on Friday, The UWI Vice-Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles lamented the low level of tertiary enrolment among young people across the English-speaking Caribbean which places this bloc of islands “at the bottom of the pile” in the hemisphere. The result, he said, is that the region is not generating the professional skills, training and “academic specificities” to push economic development and transformation.

Notes from a small island

Notes from a small island

Last week I wrote about algorithms and how they keep us isolated. The subgroups with differing ideologies are rarely exposed to one another and they essentially live blinkered lives, being fed from different information pools, each presuming their reality is the true reality. Thus, many countries are evolving towards becoming more and more polarised.

Four Rs in a Laventille school

Four Rs in a Laventille school

Reading, ’Riting, ­’Rithmetic, Rounds. Just another routine day in a Laventille school, though this time it was not a drill. But there was a videographer on hand in the classroom to record the event, and to publish it on Facebook; small children scampering under desks assuming the crouch position as practised; bullets to be heard whizzing by; Miss hiding in the cupboard; no word on the whereabouts of the principal. Or the school board.

Get serious about food production

The country is currently facing immense problems, and the authorities who can help avert this tragedy or turn things around seem to be ignoring what is happening.

I speak of the impending threat by farmers to down tools at the present time, as a result of recurring losses from many issues they are facing, especially losses from the incessant flooding. We see them losing crop after crop despite their efforts to try to recover. If farmers do not plant now, we are certainly in for a very bleak Christmas. Is this the “Mother of all Christmases”?

Get crime under control...or get outside help

I am not against having cameras throughout the country, but why spend $80 million of taxpayers’ money to install cameras, and public servants have not gotten a raise of salary since 2013?

Yes, it might help in fighting the crime situation in the country; it is working in Singapore, China, Japan and maybe other countries because the criminals are more disciplined out there than in our country.

Putting muscle behind price gouging

Putting muscle behind price gouging

The Prime Minister’s warning against price gouging in the wake of ongoing flooding is timely, but unlikely to dissuade anyone from profiteering off the misery of flood-hit farmers and low-income consumers.

The proclivity to exploit consumer need is so commonplace and widespread that what may be considered extortionate pricing elsewhere is generally seen in T&T as normal business practice consonant with the laws of supply and demand. The line between demand-driven price increases and price gouging can be blurry—but in a situation of need resulting from a disaster, hiking the price of necessities such as food and medicine to the point where people cannot afford the basics should be a red flag of the unfairness associated with price gouging.

However, subjective terms such as “unfairness” are no more useful than an epithet, which is why we need muscular legislation that balances the interests of both producers and consumers during disasters. Price gouging during a disaster should be made a crime, but this will only work if farmers and other producers are supported. Criminalising price gouging during disasters would be anathema to the market unless accompanied by clear and speedy financial mitigation measures such as disaster insurance, grants, debt relief, special subsidies and no-interest credit, among others.

Robust disaster legislation would protect consumers from being at the mercy of vendors and businesses. Instead of relying on sellers to exercise their conscience and act in a fair and reasonable manner, legislation would give the Prime Minister’s words real power and allow the State to respond to disaster situations in a structured manner that reduces the scope for poor decision-making influenced by bias, discrimination and partisan political interests. It would also set the rules for the State’s ­response ­regardless of which political party is in office.

In this situation, there would be clear criteria for declaring a disaster, whether at the community, regional, island or national level. A declaration by the Prime Minister would trigger a suite of measures including quick access to funding, release of designated State resources and responses, and the activation of price-gouging laws, among others.

The key question is whether any government would be willing to be so hemmed in by the law that it loses the total discretionary powers it ­currently enjoys to determine when, why, how and to whom State ­resources are distributed.

Patronage, including disaster patronage, is a source of massive political power that is not easily relinquished by governments without pressure from organised public opinion. However, people contending with a disaster and fallout from it should not be held hostage to political vagaries and governments that blow hot and cold depending on their current political agenda.

It has been three months since agricultural areas of Trinidad began experiencing floods on a regular basis as the rainy season picked up speed. With farmers’ crops drowning under flood waters, Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein has been all but invisible—a fact probably explained by his social media posts which reveal just how distracted he is by the PNM’s upcoming internal elections in which he is running for the position of treasurer.