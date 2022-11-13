Under Sir Hilary’s lament

Addressing the second annual ministerial summit of the Caribbean Examinations Council in Grenada on Friday, The UWI Vice-Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles lamented the low level of tertiary enrolment among young people across the English-speaking Caribbean which places this bloc of islands “at the bottom of the pile” in the hemisphere. The result, he said, is that the region is not generating the professional skills, training and “academic specificities” to push economic development and transformation.
Sir Hilary’s lament was not exactly news. In the pre-pandemic period of free tertiary education in Trinidad and Tobago, this country recorded increasing student enrolment on an annual basis but the same was not true for other Caricom countries, especially those dependent on tourism.
The disappointment in his statement was the absence of a more probing analysis of the factors responsible for low student enrolment. After seven years as Vice-Chancellor, Sir Hilary should be in a better position than anyone to provide this. It goes without saying that the ability to afford higher education is a decisive factor in enrolment. However, what is less obvious are the variables that come into play when young people weigh the decision to invest or not in their own higher education.
Relevant in this regard was a statement made by Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell at the same CXC summit. He spoke about the gap between the academic curriculum and the skills required for the job market and the region’s development. Like many other governments before his, the Mitchell administration is trying to address this disconnect by emphasising vocational skills.
Here in a nutshell is the enduring and still unsolved problem of the education system in the English-speaking Caribbean which impacts the value of tertiary education and affects individual decision-making to invest in it. Tomes have been written about the colonial education system planted in the English-speaking Caribbean and the damage being done by its privileging of academic over experiential learning and its irrelevance to our needs.
The value of tertiary education will increase exponentially if society’s needs were matched by the expertise to respond to those needs. This realignment demands nothing short of the transformation of the education- a fact of which we are all aware but seem unable to actualise. Unless the colonial system is broken and re-engineered to the actual needs of our societies, the mismatch that results in an over-abundance of graduates in traditional fields and shortages of qualified persons in historically overlooked and undervalued fields, and new and emerging ones, will persist.
The education imperative remains to produce people capable of solving our societies’ problems and of opening up new and innovative paths of development and progress. As we survey the state of T&T, the demand for more and better expertise is evident in order to counter the problems of crime, flooding, disease, economic inequity, economic underdevelopment, dysfunctional politics, youth alienation and violence, intolerance, low productivity and so on.
We invite Sir Hilary and the rest of The UWI’s leadership to dive below the low numbers and help us to better understand the full nature of the problem and to advance solutions.