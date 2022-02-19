Unfinished enquiry

The mystery is why Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley ever thought an investigation into the factors contributing to Covid-19 patient outcomes, such as recovery and death, could have been done in a week.
As it turned out, the investigating committee took a month to collect data and report back and, even so, had to admit that “the time was far too brief to allow a thorough assessment of Covid-19 clinical outcomes in Trinidad and Tobago and so the most that could have been done was a rapid assessment which is presented”. Accordingly, its findings reflect this.
This investigation was always a massive undertaking that would have required the intense efforts of the committee headed by Prof Terence Seemungal and including Dr Anton Cumberbatch, Dr Vidya Dean, Prof Phyllis Pitt Miller and Prof Donald Simeon. However, it should have been evident even to them that the errand handed down by Dr Rowley was a fast-food version of a commission of enquiry designed only to whet the appetite.
Predictably, the Government has held on to some findings that serve its interest while underplaying those that do not.
The report is useful for having gathered available data while identifying data deficiencies. As such, it is a good starting point for beginning an investigation into “the Factors Contributing to Clinical Outcomes of Covid-19 Patients”. To the committee’s credit, the report does not pretend to be investigative, but draws conclusions and makes recommendations on the basis of observation, interviews and anecdotal reports.
It confirmed much of what is already known, prime among which is the deplorable state of information management in the public health sector. Noting that the “hallmark of a modern healthcare system is information management”, the committee reported “a lot of difficulty in accessing data”, such as patient records, and underscored an “urgent need for electronic medical records” in an integrated system linking the ambulance transfer, community care and hospital care databases.
The committee would have been forgiven for turning back at that point, but trudged along to gather some useful information. This includes the high rates of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) among patients who died or were hospitalised for Covid-19; the impressive application of nurses, doctors, paramedical and support staff who managed Covid-19 patients, some of whom confessed to feeling “abandoned by the leadership”; lack of continuous access to critical supplies; a patchy response to staff’s mental health needs; a high level of patient dissatisfaction with the quality of meals; poor communication with patients’ families; patients’ complaints about the quality of accommodation, particularly tents and toilet facilities; and a lack of empathy from some staff.
What the report does not deliver for obvious reasons are answers to the burning question of why has T&T lost so many more lives to Covid-19 than any other Caricom country, including Jamaica, almost all of which have similar public health profiles as T&T?
This report neither exonerates nor convicts any part of the public health system, but opens several paths to further enquiry.