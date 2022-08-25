Unimaginable tragedy

The hope that the dangerous-dogs laws would have provided safety and brought an end to the mauling and killing of innocent individuals evaporated cruelly and tragically yesterday for the family who lost their 11-year-old child to a dog categorised as dangerous by law.
We cannot nor will we try to fathom the depth of the horror of the mother and brother who so desperately tried and failed to save Rachel Bhagwandeen when she was attacked by the dog of a relative living next-door to where she was visiting, at Solomon Street in Vistabella.
In an incredible act of bravery, this little girl, seeing the danger facing herself and her younger brother, told him to run, saying she would deal with the dog. Alas, the animal was too powerful for her tiny frame.
We expect a full police investigation would be particularly interested in seeing how responsive the Dog Control Act, 2013, is in this case, where the fatal attack occurred on private premises. If the information provided to the media about the animal’s breed is accurate—“an American bulldog mix”—then, it is categorised as a dangerous Class A dog.
While we await the findings, the incident should call our attention to several critical and related matters. What, for example, is the status of the licensing process for these dogs, given the many pandemic-related disruptions still affecting critical licensing processes, such as vehicle registrations? Are local government authorities on top of the situation, such as ensuring owners register their dogs within one month of acquiring them? Are they ensuring they are notified when dogs change addresses and owners? It should not be difficult to conduct a review since the act requires local government bodies to maintain a register of all Class A dogs. One look at it should indicate whether or not it is up-to-date.
We could assume the population of unregistered dangerous dogs has grown since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, given office closures and the general disruption of activities at Government offices. However, there is every reason to get on top of this situation as soon as possible before it gets back to the terrible days before the law was passed.
The current increase in crime may also be fuelling an increased demand for dangerous dogs as law-abiding citizens try to secure their premises against intruders. These dogs are also known to be in high demand among gang members.
This tragedy is a wake-up call for everyone, including dangerous dog owners, people living in proximity to dangerous dogs and the authorities responsible for enforcing the laws regarding their control.
Yesterday, the mother of Rachel Bhagwandeen described how quickly she lost her child to a dog, even as she was willing to sacrifice her own life to save her.
No mother or anyone for that matter should ever again have to experience the pain and trauma that has fallen upon this mother, her son who witnessed it all, and all who knew and loved this child.