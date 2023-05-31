International election observer teams are nothing new for Trinidad and Tobago. Since 2000, the governments of Basdeo Panday, Patrick Manning and Kamla Persad-Bissessar have all invited observer missions from the Commonwealth and Caricom to witness our general elections. In every case, the missions have uniformly attested to the integrity of this country’s electoral process.
Were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, too, may have invited a foreign mission to observe the 2020 general election. After all, as Leader of the Opposition in June 2015, he wrote to both the Commonwealth and Caricom calling on them to send observers to monitor the general election. According to him, there was “incontrovertible evidence” that the Kamla Persad-Bissessar government was “not prepared to be party to a well-functioning democracy” and was “prepared to engage in any form of misbehaviour in order to further its own interests.” A mission was duly invited by the government.
It is therefore puzzling why Dr Rowley would now be so emphatic in denouncing the Opposition Leader’s request for foreign observers for the upcoming local government election. We would quicker understand if he tried to argue that a general election was fundamentally different from a local government election. But that was not the argument he put forward when he addressed the PNM’s $1,200 a head “Breakfast with the Prime Minister” party fundraiser yesterday. The basis of his objection to the Opposition Leader’s request for foreign observers was because they were foreign and that having such persons monitoring local government elections was “selling ourselves short”.
In truth, this newspaper sees no compelling case for foreign observers in the coming local government election but then we have also never been excited by the sometimes hysterical demands of Opposition leaders, including Dr Rowley, for foreign observers as overseers of T&T’s electoral processes, whether general or local.
From our experience, the election day machinery of political parties in T&T is usually well-oiled and on the ball. Very little gets past the armies of polling day personnel who are sent into the field and polling stations to scrutinise every inch of the process. No suspicious act is allowed to go unchallenged. The result is that foreign observers have an easy time of it in T&T. So although we do not consider foreign observers a necessity, we see no problem if political parties feel more secure and assured by having them around.
As far as we can recall, we have never had foreign missions monitoring local government elections which, until now, have tended to be rather dry affairs and not the uptempo and heated kind that this year’s election promises to be. However, there was a time when the government would not entertain international observers for a general election which is now quite commonplace.
While we are neither here nor there on the novel idea of inviting foreign observers for the local government election, we feel certain that the contentiousness developing around the issue is unnecessary and overblown. But then, this is T&T where politics is also the art of getting on bad.