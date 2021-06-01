Unnecessary chaos

The dangerous situation that resulted from droves of elderly and other vulnerable persons descending yesterday on TTPost offices seeking pension, food and other social support cheques should never have happened.
The consequence of scores of elderly persons and others leaving their homes and lining up for hours in both Port of Spain and San Fernando, without strict compliance to Covid-19 protocols, may very well have compromised their health and squandered some of the gains from Monday’s daytime curfew.
On social media last week, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services announced a delay in the delivery of cheques to recipients of Social Welfare Grants for the month of June. Recipients were advised that cheques for Public Assistance Grant and Senior Citizens Pension would begin to be paid out yesterday, June 1, and continue today while the delivery of Disability cheques would start today and continue on Friday.
Whether social media was the most effective method for communicating with the elderly is an issue in itself. A major source of frustration among the pensioners who had lined up outside TTPost, in some cases from the crack of dawn, was the fact that they had gone for their cheques late last week and been told to come back yesterday. To be turned away again yesterday and told to come back today is just unconscionable.
While we do not underestimate the stresses that currently are on this ministry to deliver, given the intense demand for its social support services since last year, the onus is on it not to foster situations that aggravate risk, especially at this time of sustained high levels of Covid-19 infection and death.
About a year ago, a similar situation was played out in front of the ministry’s door when anxious pensioners bombarded the ministry and stood their ground in the rain, hoping to leave with their cheques in hand. On that occasion the ministry quickly regrouped to address the problem, but the damage had been done.
After repeatedly pointing out the Government’s communications failures without seeing any evidence of change, we have to conclude that the Government must believe it is doing an excellent job communicating with the country. However, yesterday’s incidents illustrate the kinds of problems that the Government creates for itself and the public when it does not get information to the people who need to have it, and in ways that they can understand and act on that understanding.
Perhaps the ministry is oblivious to the fact that for entire families right now, the pensioner’s cheque or disability grant may be the only source of income. In the fight against Covid-19, the economic shutdown has thrown hundreds of thousands of able-bodied adults on the breadline. They were their families’ breadwinners who had jobs or ran their own little business, sometimes doing both, to make ends meet. For them, a weekend, or fortnight or month-end without income brings the risk of losing their shelter, or of having no food for hungry mouths.
In this time, the Ministry of Social Development cannot afford to be late with its payments, whatever the reasons.