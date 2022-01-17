Unnecessary danger

Before protests escalate to the point of danger seen around the world, the police and protest organisers need to pull back, review their actions and consider how to proceed in the fine balancing of rights and responsibilities.
Sunday’s protest at the Queen’s Park Savannah was a textbook example of how easily things could go wrong.
The first point to be acknowledged is that in Trinidad and Tobago, every individual has a set of constitutional rights that includes the right to express political views, to freedom of movement, freedom of conscience, freedom of thought, and freedom of association and assembly.
Under current pandemic conditions, the right to assembly is circumscribed by public health regulations that limit public gatherings to ten persons, all of whom are required to be masked.
Additionally, the Summary Offences Act requires organisers of public meeting to “notify the Commissioner of Police”. The term “notify” is significant because it is often loosely said, even by Acting Police Commission McDonald Jacob, that organisers must seek police permission.
In fact, the law is weighted on the public’s side in placing the onus on the Commissioner to state his reasons for prohibiting or setting conditions for a public meeting. The Commissioner can object or set conditions if he has “reasonable ground” to believe that the time, circumstances, or purpose of the planned public meeting “may occasion a breach of the peace or public disorder”.
Sunday’s meeting was no spontaneous eruption of protest but an organised affair. Whether the organisers had informed participants that they had not notified the police is not known. Some people who attended and had also taken their children might have not attended if they knew that the organisers had not met the legal requirement of notifying the police.
For several hours on Sunday, the police exercised restraint, pleading with protesters to leave while ordering the organisers to break up the gathering. Some left, others refused and of these, some were arrested, including the reputed leader of the protest. Eventually, a decision was made at some level for the Riot Squad to be brought in, signalling that the police were about to up the ante. What followed was standard riot police response with force and tear gas being used to break up the protest. Who made that decision and why remains unclear.
Based on the variety of agendas among protesters, it appears that public anger over a multitude of issues is coalescing around the issue of mandatory vaccine for public sector workers. This should not surprise either the Government or the police.
In this environment, the challenge for the authorities is to manage public anger, even if it is being exploited by opportunistic provocateurs, in a way that upholds the Constitution while avoiding unnecessary confrontation and the kind of upheaval being seen around the world.
On the other hand, there is a sharp responsibility on protest organisers and protesters to operate with the law, including imaginatively so, and to avoid courting danger, either from heavy-handed policing or from Covid-19.