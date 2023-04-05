We thought we were past the stage of being shocked by anything that National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds could say. But then on Tuesday night, more than 60 hours after the double tragedy in which a mother and child burned to death while the nearest fire station scrambled to find a working fire tender, Minister Hinds revealed live on national television that he actually doesn’t know how many fire stations are without working fire tenders.
One would have expected the minister to have equipped himself with this basic piece information. Instead, he coolly professed not to know, despite an earlier disclosure from Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo that the Fire Service has been working with the Ministry of National Security to address the lack of fire tenders and other equipment at several stations.
The best that Minister Hinds could offer was an assurance that one fire tender is expected in three weeks’ time, which would be before month-end. Regarding the rest, all he would say was that the ministry has on order “several of them”, adding confusingly that “the processes are being developed, so it’s an ongoing thing and we are expecting more as the time goes by”.
We recognise that obfuscation is a common strategy among politicians who claim the right to speak without really saying anything. However, when lives and property are at stake, indulging in empty words can backfire.
What the public needs from the Ministry of National Security is a factual and detailed statement on the status of each of the country’s 26 fire stations, indicating which is fully equipped, which is partially equipped and which is just a building waiting to become a fire station. Key data would be the number of working fire tenders and their locations; the number currently under repair or awaiting repairs; the number of fire tenders on order; their scheduled date of arrival; the stations to which they will be assigned and in what order.
Apart from this, there is the more fundamental question about the assumptions that inform the decisions about equipment purchase. Chief Fire Officer Bristo put his finger on it when he raised the issue of the heightened demand for fire-fighting services during the “bush fire season” when appliances are “in use 24/7”.
The extreme weather conditions that T&T has been experiencing—with intense dry seasons accompanied by massive and raging bush fires, and wet seasons marked by extensive flooding and landslides—signal the urgent need to prepare for the impact of climate change. The old assumptions that informed the design of the national network of fire stations are unlikely to hold with changing weather patterns.
On Monday, one family in Caratal Road, Tortuga, in Central Trinidad, lost their home and five acres of fruit trees to a bush fire fuelled by high winds. According to the home-owner, her panicked call to the Couva Fire Station got the response that the fire was not in its district and that was that.
Between that and Minister Hinds’ comments, it is evident that T&T is far from ready to deal with current fire emergencies, much less what could be coming at us.