Unproductive locking of horns

This newspaper stands in support of mandatory vaccination for employees in the Government and State sector in general. What we have difficulty supporting is the manner in which a matter requiring a careful and delicate balancing of rights and responsibility is being handled.
We make this point in relation to both the Government and the trade union sector, which have locked horns as a starting position in what should have been a process involving consultation and negotiation.
The Government clearly does not intend to yield any ground in its position that from mid-January, unvaccinated workers will be denied entry to the workplace and furloughed without pay.
The unions, on the other hand, are equally uncompromising on the issue of mandated vaccination and are insisting the Government withdraw the policy and provide empirical evidence that the Covid-19 vaccine prevents infection and transmission of the virus.
Regarding the latter, the scientific evidence is that in some cases, vaccinated people can fall victim to breakthrough infection and, being infected, could transmit the virus. However, the risk of unvaccinated people becoming infected and spreading the virus to others is far higher. No scientist has ever said the vaccine prevents infection or death, but that it significantly reduces the risk of both. In the midst of the pandemic, this is the best that is on offer to the world’s population, which is why this newspaper has supported the vaccine from the start.
No doubt, this is also why both Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and the leader of the Joint Trade Union Movement, Ancel Roget, have both availed themselves of the Covid-19 vaccine, and why both are on the record for urging people to get vaccinated.
It is disingenuous of the AG to say he does not understand how Mr Roget could take a vaccine but not be support others taking it. This is patently untrue and a cheap shot, which does not further the substantive differences between them. Mr Roget is not the only person to have taken the vaccine and urged others to do so, while rejecting mandated vaccination with its Hobson’s choice of jobs versus jabs.
Having said for months that it was not considering mandatory vaccination, one would have expected a more sensitive position when it decided that the public health crisis warranted a change in position.
On the other hand, it is counter-productive for trade unions to dig in their heels in a matter in which their members’ best interest is served by being in a safe working environment. The labour movement is right to insist that the Government engage in consultation and negotiation. At the same time, however, they should also be proactive in reaching workers at their points of concern and fear about the vaccine in a way that not even the Government has been able to do, knowing that the unvaccinated worker has the highest risk of infection and death.