Unproductive locking of horns

Express Editorial : Daily

This newspaper stands in support of mandatory vaccination for employees in the Government and State sector in general. What we have difficulty supporting is the manner in which a matter requiring a careful and delicate balancing of rights and responsibility is being handled.

We make this point in relation to both the Government and the trade union sector, which have locked horns as a starting position in what should have been a process involving consultation and ­negotiation.

The Government clearly does not intend to yield any ground in its position that from mid-January, unvaccinated workers will be ­denied entry to the workplace and furloughed without pay.

The unions, on the other hand, are equally uncompromising on the issue of mandated vaccination and are insisting the Government withdraw the policy and provide empirical evidence that the Covid-19 vaccine prevents infection and transmission of the virus.

Regarding the latter, the scientific evidence is that in some cases, vaccinated people can fall victim to breakthrough infection and, being infected, could transmit the virus. However, the risk of unvaccinated people becoming infected and spreading the virus to others is far higher. No scientist has ever said the vaccine prevents infection or death, but that it significantly reduces the risk of both. In the midst of the pandemic, this is the best that is on offer to the world’s population, which is why this newspaper has supported the vaccine from the start.

No doubt, this is also why both Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi and the leader of the Joint Trade Union Movement, Ancel Roget, have both availed themselves of the Covid-19 vaccine, and why both are on the record for urging people to get vaccinated.

It is disingenuous of the AG to say he does not understand how Mr Roget could take a vaccine but not be support others taking it. This is patently untrue and a cheap shot, which does not further the substantive differences between them. Mr Roget is not the only person to have taken the vaccine and urged others to do so, while rejecting mandated vaccination with its Hobson’s choice of jobs versus jabs.

Having said for months that it was not considering mandatory vaccination, one would have expected a more sensitive position when it decided that the public health crisis warranted a change in position.

On the other hand, it is counter-productive for trade unions to dig in their heels in a matter in which their members’ best interest is served by being in a safe working environment. The labour movement is right to insist that the Government engage in consultation and negotiation. At the same time, however, they should also be proactive in reaching workers at their points of concern and fear about the vaccine in a way that not even the Government has been able to do, knowing that the unvaccinated worker has the highest risk of infection and death.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Unproductive locking of horns

Unproductive locking of horns

This newspaper stands in support of mandatory vaccination for employees in the Government and State sector in general. What we have difficulty supporting is the manner in which a matter requiring a careful and delicate balancing of rights and responsibility is being handled.

Exposing the danger of cult leaders

As the US House of Represen­tatives Select Committee continues to issue subpoenas to former president Donald John Trump’s advisers and allies in regard to the endemic dynamics of the historic, violent insurrection on the nation’s capital on January 6; plus the stark legal reality that on November 12, a federal grand jury “indicted” one of the former president’s advisers, Steve Bannon, “on two counts of contempt of Congress”; and as a sidebar, as of this writing, 32 “non-related senten­ces (have been) handed down so far” in cases filed by Justice Department prosecutors; ergo, it is a sine qua non to expose the gut danger of cult personality leaders: Jim Jones’ “Jonestown massacre” in Guyana on November 18, 1978, v Donald John Trump’s putatively inspired, violent insurrection on the nation’s capital in Washington DC, USA, on January 6.

People will follow if leaders take the vaccine

Leaders make a difference to a vaccination drive. When they take a public vaccination, they send a message to their followers or employees that the vaccine is safe and the compassionate thing to do.

When leaders act responsibly in this way, others will follow. This behaviour modelling fits into a broader study that demonstrated that leading by example is effective (Tai Yaffe, et al, 2011).

Love one another

He is born this day, our loving Saviour

Jesus Christ our King and Redeemer

The Son of Man who came to earth

Even the angels rejoiced at his birth.

Have yourself a true, true Trini Christmas!

December is here and the sun has once again completed its southward journey. The tilted angles from which the sun’s rays now gently cover the earth have ushered in the distinctive Christmas sunbeams which are unlike those of any other period in the past 11 months.