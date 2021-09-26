Unsettling $120m settlement

Despite being far below the $808.4 million sought by A&V Oil and Gas Ltd, the decision by State-owned Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL) to settle its dispute with a payment of $120 million and a new ten-year production contract leaves an uncomfortable aftertaste of public doubt and distrust.
While the core dispute involves differences in the calculation of oil delivered by A&V to TPHL’s predecessor, Petrotrin, the politicisation of the case arising out of the Prime Minister’s close relationship with the owners of A&V took it beyond the court of law and into the court of public opinion. Therefore, while the settlement has brought an end to the legal matter, the politics of the “fake oil” scandal remains unresolved with its shadow likely to linger over TPHL, its board and, by extension, the government which appointed it and to which it reports.
The combustible combination of law and politics in this case has had the effect of casting doubt on both the settlement itself and TPHL’s decision not to take its lawyer’s advice to appeal the arbitration judgment.
On the face of it, a settlement of $120 million would seem reasonable and even protective of the public interest given A&V’s initial claim of $808.4 million. However, its settlement for roughly 15 per cent of that is augmented to an unknown degree by the inclusion of the ten-year contract as part of the award. Since the public has no information on the contract value or its computation, the overall award is a blank canvas on which anyone can write their own figure. This unknown variable makes the settlement opaque in a matter that required transparency. In the absence of knowing the full value of the settlement it is therefore impossible to say whether State-owned TPHL has secured a good settlement or whether A&V has secured its claim through a different route.
This settlement will inevitably remain a source of contention because of public suspicion related to the friendship between Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and A&V owners, on one hand, and the fact that Dr Rowley’s private lawyer, Michael Quamina, is the chairman of TPHL. While there is no evidence linking these relationships to TPHL’s decision to seek arbitration and, having lost, to eschew the option of an appeal in favour of settling the case, public perception was always going to factor in this matter.
However, we must assume that TPHL did not attribute much weight to public perception in this case. If it had, it would have seen the value of taking its lawyer’s advice in appealing the case. In this regard, we note the position of Wilfred Espinet which was published as a paid advertisement in yesterday’s Sunday Express. Espinet, who was the chairman of Petrotrin when the dispute developed over alleged over-invoicing of Petrotrin by A&V made it clear that having been privy to the findings of two independent oil audits related to the case, he, too, holds the view that TPHL should have appealed the arbitration ruling.
The risk for the important State enterprise is that its decision against an appeal may yet come back to haunt it.