Tobago is now entering a new and heightened season of political activity following yesterday’s predictable failure to break the 6-6 deadlock needed for constituting the new legislature of the Tobago House of Assembly.
The Government’s position as laid out by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley at a news conference shortly thereafter, essentially put the ball in the court of Tobago’s deadlocked rivals, the People’s National Movement (PNM) and Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), to determine the next step forward.
At this point, Dr Rowley’s position makes good sense for both the Government and the ruling party. Given the strength of Tobago’s lobby for self-government, it would be foolhardy for the central government to initiate proposals for a resolution and open the central government to the charge of over-reach. Politically, the PNM stands to benefit from using its incumbency to allow the old THA Executive Council to continue occupying the crease pending new elections.
However, this can only be a starting position. The 6-6 deadlock has thrown Tobago into a political situation that is very fluid and dynamic. While the law allows the THA’s outgoing Executive Council to stay in place pending the constituting of the new assembly, it is not expected to be more than a holding operation. Anything suggesting more than that would open the PNM to the charge of usurpation of power. For this reason, it is in the interest of all, including Tobago and the nation, for the impasse to be broken sooner rather than later.
The danger of allowing the THA to be in a state of abeyance was signalled yesterday by Farley Augustine, the PDP’s nominee for Chief Secretary, when he raised the issue of political distrust that could result from the old Executive Council continuing in office.
In this context, we find the Government’s timetable for constitution reform which would, among other things, allow Tobago to go back to the polls, is unduly extended. Its four-month extension of the life of the Joint Select Committee charged with reviewing the Tobago Self-Government Bill 2018 suggests an election horizon of well over six months, given the number of steps that would have to be taken between the bill coming back to Parliament and the calling of the next THA election. Given the electoral impasse, the Government should recognise Tobago’s interest requires more expeditious handling of this long-standing bill.
Political interests in Tobago are already insisting that the election be called within three months and while the PDP and other parties may be willing to send a joint delegation to lobby the central government in Port of Spain, it would be a hard sell to get the PNM (Tobago) on board unless the Government decides to change its position.
Yesterday, Farley Augustine disclosed the PDP’s plan to seek an immediate legal resolution of the deadlock on the basis that the THA Act allows the Parliament’s Standing Orders to be invoked for breaking the tie by the toss of a coin or the pulling of straws.
If the PDP does indeed take the issue to court it would be interesting to see how that plays out.