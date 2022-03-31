Urgency on Paria probe

The quicker the commission of enquiry into the Paria tragedy can get going, the better it will be for all concerned, especially the victims’ families and Paria Fuel Trading, whose operations will be under a cloud pending the outcome of a full and credible investigation.
We cannot begin to imagine the impact of the new horror visited upon the family of Kazim Ali Jr following yesterday’s public release of the findings of a second autopsy report, which concluded Ali could have been alive for as long as 39 hours after being sucked into an undersea pipeline. The images of desperation triggered by such a report will haunt even those who did not know him, more so Ali’s family and the families of the other three men who lost their lives in this disaster.
This autopsy report which indicates that Ali died sometime between 15 and 39 hours after becoming trapped in the pipeline, is destined to be submitted as key evidence in any investigation into Paria’s management of the crisis as well as in legal cases likely to arise out of the tragedy. On trial will be Paria’s decision to block a rescue attempt in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Attorneys representing the different interests in this case can be expected to focus their arguments on whether or not Paria’s action was warranted based on available evidence as well as practice and protocols for responding to such a crisis.
With commission chairman Sir Dennis Morrison and commissioner Gregory Wilson now expected to receive their instruments of appointment sometime around April 18 when Morrison arrives here, this enquiry could get going in earnest soon enough, and may yet realise the hope of a final report by September.
The Government’s decision to abandon its initial attempt to secure an international investigator as a third commissioner makes sense. Apart from the high cost involved in acquiring such expertise, the issue of limited availability would likely have hampered the pace at which the CoE could proceed. We have seen this often enough. The main requirement is to ensure the commission has the resources to acquire expertise as and when required.
Among Morrison’s major advantages is the fact that he is from within the region and would also be familiar with—and know how to handle—some of the challenges that stall the progress of commissions of enquiry, eventually negating the value of their work.
At the same time, however, we do not underestimate the demands that will be placed on this enquiry, the outcome of which will turn on what is likely to be highly contested expert opinion on undersea engineering, oil industry practice, crisis response and human biology.
As this newspaper has repeatedly pointed out, the Morrison commission is not only being charged to find and distil the truth in the search for justice, but, in doing so, to revalidate the Commission of Enquiry Act as a useful and vital instrument for investigating matters of great public interest. Its public hearings can expect to be rewarded with high public interest.