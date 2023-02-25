US State Dept must explain

The capacity of politicians to obfuscate and confuse never ceases to amaze.
What appeared to be a straightforward paragraph in the “2022 Trafficking In Persons Report” released by the United States Department of State has become a matter of wild public conjecture and political ammunition for rival sides.
The relevant paragraph explains why Trinidad and Tobago has been kept on the Tier 2 watch list for human trafficking, stating: “Corruption and official complicity in trafficking crimes remained significant concerns, inhibiting law enforcement action, and the government did not take action against senior government officials alleged in 2020 to be involved in human trafficking.”
To the average reader, the reference to “senior government officials alleged in 2020” obviously means individuals who were senior government officials in 2020 when the allegations were made. If this interpretation is wrong and the sentence actually refers to individuals who were former government officials against whom allegations were made in 2020, then the US State Department has some explaining to do for a badly crafted sentence whose ambiguity has triggered an unnecessary furore engulfing both the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader.
Taken against what is written in black and white, we do not know what to make of the statement by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that the Government had investigated the report’s statement and “discovered it was referring to current Members of Parliament, none of whom is on the Government’s side”. What investigation? By whom and involving whom? And why?
If the Government disagreed with the US State Department’s assertion, the appropriate and obvious response would have been for the Minister of Foreign Affairs to lodge a written objection with the US Embassy, demanding an explanation and, if warranted, a correction with a formal apology. If Dr Rowley were able to present this to the House on Friday, there would be no basis for doubt, dispute and controversy.
However, now that the two parliamentary leaders are having a go at each other over the US State Department’s report, the onus is on the US government, via its embassy in T&T, to address Dr Rowley’s claim that the controversial sentence did not actually mean what it stated. This matter goes to the heart of the report’s credibility not only for the T&T Government, but for all the governments whose handling of the problem of human trafficking has been evaluated in it.
While the US State Department’s ranking of countries is relevant and while our politicians are ever willing to seize an opportunity for throwing dirt on one another, the country is best served by the police in this matter.
Police Commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher is the appropriate official to inform the population about the current status of human trafficking in T&T. There is enough anecdotal information to indicate that it is a growing problem that has been made much worse by the arrival of thousands of vulnerable Venezuelan migrants. The Commissioner also needs to disclose the status of police investigations, arrests and prosecutions, and state whether senior Government officials and other senior public officials are the subject of any police investigation related to human trafficking.