Utility rate increase looms

In a frank assessment of the current situation regarding the delivery of public utilities services in the country, the minister with that responsibility has spoken once again about the rates against which these services are provided to citizens.
Minister Marvin Gonzales told an audience in Tobago last week that citizens cannot expect to be paying 1990 rates while demanding 21st century services. He was speaking specifically though, about the situation regarding the Water and Sewerage Authority.
He had heard an earful about problems concerning the reliable supply of mainly electricity, during a tour of the facilities at the heavily touted Cove Eco-Industrial Estate.
To be certain, the long-standing grumblings from citizens in Tobago, about both the quality and the delivery of such services as lights and water, constitute nothing new. They simply replicate the horrors as having been held by their compatriots in Trinidad.
Shortly after assuming his portfolio following the August 10 general election, Minister Gonzales appeared to have been ambushed in the night, when confronted with the realities faced for decades by residents in one part of his constituency. He said he had not been aware just how chronic the absence of a reliable water supply had been for them.
Perhaps the minister may have been reacting to the specificity of the problem in this particular area, given the circumstances under which one of his colleagues in the preceding PNM administration felt constrained to tender his resignation to the Prime Minister. Former minister Robert Le Hunte had got into what was described as a shouting match at a meeting over his proposal to fund a programme of upgrades and metering at WASA.
Having now sized up the situation from the inside, albeit with just under four months’ experience handling this portfolio, Minister Gonzales has concluded that water rates must go up. People must be prepared to pay more, in 2021 and beyond, in exchange for a better, more reliable water supply, he has insisted.
It seems prudent to wonder, therefore, whether or not this declaration has the sanction of the Cabinet, and that the minister was here helping to lay the critical ground on which the Authority will make its case to the Regulated Industries Commission.
The same may be true also regarding the operations of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC). Just in the last couple weeks, the country was told of a situation in which the treasured National Gas Company reported its first ever operating loss, the principal reason for this, it turned out, was identified as the non-payment of bills for supply of feedstock by T&TEC.
Undependability of electricity supplies was also a major feature of the presentations made to Minister Gonzales during his tour of the facilities at Cove. Some of it came directly from the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis. Minister Gonzales heard some extraordinary explanations for power supply failure in Tobago. Frogs, falling trees and landslips were numbered among the culprits.
Whatever else may be required to drive improvements in these services, in Tobago and in Trinidad, increases in the rates charged by these utilities appear to be a foregone conclusion, in the times such as we now live.
In the circumstances, both WASA and T&TEC should see it as an imperative to start preparing the ground for acceptance among the population for increased rates.