Vaccine equity at home, too

With the first batch of COVAX-supplied vaccines due to arrive in three weeks’ time, the Government must hasten to state clearly and publicly the selection criteria for the next group of 50,000 to 60,000 qualifying persons and those thereafter.
The priority now is for full transparency regarding who gets the vaccine and when. Without detailed clarity, the roll-out risks descending into a vaccine-grab amid allegations of corruption and privileging of special interests. To avoid this, the Government must retain full control of the management and distribution process, and utilise the national public health network of hospitals and health centres as immunisation points.
T&T is still some way from securing enough vaccine doses to meet the needs of its priority population of frontline staff, essential workers, the elderly and persons with co-morbidities. So far, we seem confirmed for a maximum total of 382,000 doses. This includes the 2,000 doses already donated by Barbados, the 100,000 to 120,000 expected from the World Health Organisation’s COVAX facility later this month, and another 260,000 doses from the Africa Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP) at a date still unknown. All are the AstraZeneca two-dose vaccine which means that, at best, T&T has secured enough doses to vaccinate 191,000 persons. Given that the elderly population alone—60 years and over—stands at around 180,000 we are some way from having enough doses to meet the priority need of immunising the at-risk group.
To ensure the vaccine gets to the targeted group, we urge all Members of Parliament and local government representatives to assist the Government in co-ordinating the programme at the constituency and ground levels. In the same way that the electoral list is used to campaign for votes, it can be used to identify the elderly and immuno-compromised persons in every nook and cranny.
We note the ANSA McAL Group’s public commitment to assist the governments of T&T and other Caricom countries in funding the purchase of vaccines. Such support from the corporate sector is to be commended. However, national public health priorities require that the Government’s supply allotments, whether financed with public funds or private donations, be used in strict conformity with the ministry’s roll-out criteria.
Given the global scarcity, it would be surprising if private companies got ahead of governments in accessing vaccines directly from manufacturers anytime soon. In December, the Serum Institute of India (SII) indicated it might be able to sell the AstraZeneca vaccine to private companies in India after meeting the government’s requirements. However, if SII passes a recent inspection by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), its supplies are likely to be exported to the European Union where the immunisation programmes of several governments are lagging behind due to shortages.
For its part, the US pharmaceuticals group Pfizer has said it has no plans to supply its vaccine to the private sector “for the foreseeable future”.
However, whether financed with public or private funds, the Government’s objective must be to roll out the vaccine in accordance with public health priorities and through a transparent programme. Global vaccine inequity must not be compounded by domestic vaccine inequity.