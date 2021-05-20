Vaccine solidarity

The vaccine donations from, first, Barbados and now St Vincent and the Grenadines, underscore the tangible value of Caribbean integration. This is how family works; those who have give to those in greater need, no matter how little.
For a country with a population of just over 110,000, St Vincent’s willingness to share 16,000 doses of its COVAX allocation with Trinidad and Tobago is an incredible act of generosity for which we give thanks. On April 7, that country received 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and are due to receive another 21,600 by this month. As has been happening elsewhere in the Eastern Caribbean, countries with a low number of cases and few deaths have been experiencing low demand for the vaccine. While we do not know whether this is the case in St Vincent and the Grenadines, the Covid-19 situation there of 12 deaths and single-digit new daily cases is very different from our current reality. It therefore makes a lot of sense for countries to send their doses to others in need, and not hold on to them until they expire. We would hope that if the shoe were on the other foot, we would not hesitate to share.
While Bermuda is not a member of Caricom, it is part of the Caribbean family that has also extended its vaccine generosity to us, and we should all be thankful for the 8,000 doses that are scheduled to arrive from that country on Tuesday. Every dose has the power to save a life.
In all of this, it is hard to miss the new energy and sense of direction coming from the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs under Minister Dr Amery Browne after five years of deadbeat leadership from former minister Dennis Moses. In managing a global pandemic, this ministry has a pivotal role in building overseas alliances, expanding the country’s networks, using personal relationships to advance T&T interests, and generally scouring the world for vaccines and other supplies.
Had the government been as engaged earlier, T&T would have received, at a minimum, 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from India, which was the allotment given to Barbados with just about one-fifth of our population. The excuse that T&T was awaiting WHO approval of AstraZeneca before engaging the Indian government holds no water, given that the T&T Government entered into vaccine talks with the government of China well before China’s Sinopharm vaccine received WHO approval.
All of that is now water under the bridge. The task now is for the government to use all the resources available to it, including “people who know people”, to secure the vaccines that T&T so desperately needs.
While we are heartened by Minister Browne’s report that the government is making headway in talks with the US government, we are acutely aware that T&T is in a race against time. With each passing day, the vaccine becomes irrelevant to the hundreds who are falling victim to this dreaded virus and, worse, are tragically losing their lives to it.