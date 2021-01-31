IF all goes according to the Government’s expectations, roughly 50,000 to 60,000 people in this country should be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by April. Although this represents a minuscule 3.5 to four per cent of the population, it would be a major development against the deadly virus. While the initial allotment of 100,000 to 120,000 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s two-dose vaccine is far below the 20 per cent we had been hoping to receive through the World Health Organisation’s COVAX facility, it will nonetheless protect key categories of individuals on the frontline of the national effort against Covid-19. Frontline workers constitute a broad category that includes medical and health workers, geriatric care workers, prison and police officers, delivery and retail workers, garbage disposal personnel and others essential to keeping the country running.
Since the first tranche of vaccines will not be enough for immunising all frontline workers, we urge the Ministry of Health to be fully transparent in providing a detailed public breakdown and explanation of those selected for receiving the vaccine.
Public confidence, already damaged by the Government’s arbitrary imposition of the exemption requirement for citizens wishing to return home, must be shored up by a well-executed vaccine distribution programme that leaves no room for distrust. We don’t need the examples of vaccine avarice from other countries to alert us to the danger of the rich and well-connected jumping the queue to be served ahead of those who should be first in line. After all, this is Trinidad and Tobago where the contact system is powerful currency.
In addition to vaccine transparency, the Government must prioritise a public education campaign to build trust in the vaccine itself. In a recent interview, Dr Joy St John, executive director of the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), disclosed the agency’s plan to conduct a survey to find out why people are sceptical about the vaccine. This is an important tool for shaping public messages to counter the disinformation and anxiety that are stirring anti-vaccine sentiment the world over. The Government needs to build a coalition of support for the vaccine that reaches into the country’s complex web of communities and sub-communities. The entire Covid-19 immunisation programme could be derailed if the vaccine is not accepted by enough persons. On this score, the Government should state the percentage of the population being targeted for vaccination.
While T&T expects its first allotment in two months’ time, the full rollout may not be completed until much later this year, if at all, given supply problems. Over the weekend, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St Vincent and the Grenadines warned that given the “mad rush” for vaccines, even the 20 per cent allotment under COVAX may reach the region in “drips and drabs” over the course of the year. Fortunately, all our eggs are not in the COVAX basket. The Government is out in the global market, talking directly to suppliers in an attempt to boost the supply. It would be a great pity if, after all the effort and expense, people were to reject the vaccine on the basis of unanswered questions and fear.