Victims of ISIS’ war

It would be naïve to think that the nationals who left their homeland prepared to die for the cause of the militant Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) were misguided innocents unaware of what they were getting into. Perhaps a few adventurers lured by the promise of a free plane ticket to the Middle East and US$50,000 in cash may have been too blinded by opportunity to see the dread reality of ISIS. However, the evidence points to an organised mobilisation of Trinbagonians answering the call of a militant group claiming authority over Muslims worldwide whose devotion to ISIS was greater than their loyalty to their birthplace of Trinidad and Tobago.
Those adults made a choice for which many paid with their lives, but the real victims were the children who became sacrificial lambs to their parents’ reckless and misguided decision to embark on a dangerous and potentially deadly mission.
On Monday the international NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) released a report claiming that more than 70 children from this country are in Al-Hol, a camp in Syria. According to the international medical humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders (DWB), there are over 50,000 people in long-term detention in Al-Hol, most of whom are children who “have been born there, robbed of their childhoods, and condemned to a life exposed to violence.”
The official described Al-Hol as a place where children have been dying for lack of timely access to medical care and where boys are taken away from their mothers at around age 11 “never to be seen again”.
According to DWB, the camp was established to provide safe, temporary accommodation and humanitarian services to civilians displaced by the conflict in Syria and Iraq but has since degenerated into “an unsafe and unsanitary open-air prison after people were moved there from Islamic State (IS) group-controlled territories in December 2018.”
As angry as we might be with the adults who chose this life for their children, it is heart-breaking to know that children, especially children of T&T, are condemned to living under these conditions. Here in T&T, when the State separated Venezuelan children from their parents and kept them in custody, the parents had the option of seeking redress in the court. In other cases where children of any nationality are found to be living in dangerous and unhealthy conditions, the State has the legal authority through the Children’s Act to step in and protect them, even from their parents. None of this is available to the children who were swept up in ISIS’ war against the governments of Iraq and Syria.
We may never know what terrors these children have witnessed or been subjected to, and how their experiences have shaped their view of the world. However, these are still our children. Many of them have relatives here who want them to come home. The transition may not be easy, but bringing them to a safer environment with the chance for healing and being re-integrated into T&T society is an obligation on which T&T should not turn its back.