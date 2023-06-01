Waiting for Farley

The clock is ticking as the public awaits Chief Secretary Farley Augustine’s explanation of the audio recording of what could be a highly compromising conversation with a voice sounding very much like his own.
In this time of artificial intelligence (AI) when a few seconds of anyone’s voice could be used to invent an entire conversation, no one can jump to conclusions with absolute certainty. However, common sense would suggest that if the Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly were confident that the voice sounding so much like his was in fact not his, he would have immediately declared his shock and innocence. If he has another reason for being silent for all of a week while questions raged all around him, then the public, especially the Tobago public, would like to hear it. Indeed, he has a responsibility to address this matter, not on his time but as a matter of priority.
The substance of the recording, whether real or invented, touches on an issue of corruption that lies at the heart of T&T politics. The abuse of public funds for carrying out the propaganda agendas of political parties in office has been a corrupt reality over several administrations. However, rarely does the public whose taxes are funnelled into party propaganda get any insight into the planning of these scams and the briefs given by office-holders to the hired guns masquerading under self-important titles such as communications specialists.
If there is anyone entitled to demand questions of Chief Secretary Augustine, it is not the political parties who are known to siphon public funds into the hands of political hacks and operatives assigned to seek and destroy the competition. The valid complainants in this case would be the taxpayers whose monies are frittered away in a political system that lacks accountability. If it turns out that the Chief Secretary was caught with his hand in the cookie jar then his sin by the standard of T&T politics would be that he was caught. More experienced politicians know how to cover their tracks by keeping an arm’s length distance from the deal makers. It could also indicate that the circle of trust that had allowed Mr Augustine and his team to stage their mass resignations from Watson Duke’s Progressive Democratic Patriots party with the surprise of a lightning strike has cracked. That is, unless he could also plead that the room was bugged.
The purported audio clip that has triggered serious yet unanswered question of the THA Chief Secretary is just the tip of what the electorate should expect as sophisticated surveillance technology and AI join the rogues gallery of misinformation and disinformation. AI, in particular, has the potential to make Cambridge Analytica look like a novice when it comes to the business of electoral manipulation.
However, in the matter of the audio clip that has surfaced, allegedly from Tobago, the technological capacity for mischief-making is only relevant if it can be proven to be an AI fake like the fake email that resulted in Emailgate.
The Chief Secretary cannot ride this one out. He must speak.