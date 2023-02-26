Waiting for Justice Lynch

One year later, the tragedy that claimed the lives of four divers trapped inside an undersea pipeline belonging to State-owned Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd, remains an open wound. Lone survivor Christopher Boodram speaks openly about the trauma of his near-death experience and the burden of pain and guilt he carries for not being able to save his friends.
Like him, the closure and justice sought by the families and loved ones of the four victims remain elusive. Bonded by their shared loss, the families marked the one-year anniversary of the tragedy by journeying out together into the Gulf of Paria to the 100-metre limit of the scene of the tragedy. On this occasion, Paria demonstrated a sensitivity to the families that had been noticeably absent in its response to them when the tragedy occurred last year- a matter which earned the company a tongue-lashing from the chairman of the commission of enquiry into the incident.
In two weeks’ time, on March 14, the families will face another emotional moment when they are invited to witness the lifting of the hyperbaric chamber from the seabed. Four of the divers were inside this sealed and pressurised chamber trying to remove an inflatable plug from the pipeline when they were sucked into it at Paria’s Berth 6 in the Pointe-a-Pierre harbour.
With the public hearings of the enquiry completed and the report of the investigation by Occupational, Safety and Health Authority presumably handed over to it, the Commission headed by Justice Jerome Lynch, KC seems on course to deliver its full report to the President by the end of April. By the usual standard of commissions of enquiry, this may be something of a record.
The rigour, clarity and no-nonsense approach of the Lynch Commission has raised expectations of its report by a public that has grown cynical about publicly-funded enquiries that have over-burdened the state’s coffers with legal fees and underperformed in unearthing truth and delivering justice. If it delivers, as it seems to promise, the Lynch Commission report will strengthen the culture of health and safety well beyond the kind of operations in which the four divers perished.
One area of concern are the oil spills that occur in areas unseen until the impact on natural life becomes evident and in rural areas where residents have limited access to the various levers of power. In Guayaguayare, residents of Ferrier Circular are still feeling the impact of an oil spill from Heritage Petroleum that occurred just over a week ago.
The residents last week, resorted to a public protest to get the authorities’ attention. While the residents complained about the oil fumes, saying it was affecting their health the company said on Thursday that its air quality monitoring had found no harmful emissions. There has been no comment on the impact of the spill on waterways, vegetation and animal life. In both the Paria tragedy and oil spills, the issue of paramount importance to the public is transparency. If the Lynch Commission’s report succeeds in seeding a culture of transparency that scotches the reflex towards defensiveness and denial, it would make a critical difference.