Waiting for procurement change

It took 19 years for the corruption case involving contracts for the $1.6 billion Piarco Airport terminal project to get to the point of a verdict in a Miami court while here in T&T other cases arising out of the same airport project are yet to reach the trial stage.
Even with the faster pace in the US courts, however, a span of 19 years is a long time to secure justice unless the accused is prepared to plead guilty.
Although former AG Faris Al-Rawi is confidently expecting huge financial awards of over US$100 million in the Government’s favour, we are inclined to temper expectations pending further developments. However, it would be a grand day indeed if restitution of the order promoted by Al-Rawi is made to the public purse.
As the newspaper that led a massive investigation into the scandals surrounding the construction of a new airport in the late 1990s, we could never have imagined the twists and turns that the corruption cases arising from it would take. When, finally, a slew of personalities, including former high public officials, big businessmen and professionals were charged, it seemed that the heavy cloud of bribery, bid-rigging, price-fixing, conflicts of interest and so on that had been hanging over the State going back to the late 1970s was about to be swept away. As it turned out, we were naïve.
While the US court ploughed ahead with fraud cases against several American businessmen and Trinidadians Brian Kuei Tung, Finance Minister when the fraud was conducted, and insurance executive Steve Ferguson, the local cases languished in the courts with evidence growing too weak to support prosecution.
We could also not have imagined that more than two decades later, the governance loopholes that facilitated corruption and fraud would still be unplugged.
The single most important measure that was to be taken to address the theft of State funds and other resources was Procurement legislation designed to introduce transparency and accountability in the use of public funds and resources. The Piarco Airport scandal had brought forcefully to the fore the extent of interference by government ministers in the procurement of goods and services. In some cases, there wasn’t even a pretence of an arm’s length distance between the minister and potential bidder. In the name of speedy delivery, rules were ignored and broken. Technical staff who complained were fired while some public servants allowed themselves to be co-opted in corrupt processes.
More than the notional TT$700 million floated by Minister Al-Rawi, the Piarco reckoning marked the moment when the population came to understand how the system as it existed facilitated a corruption with impunity. Having seen the exposed innards of the system’s rotten core, we fully expected justice and change.
However, apart from the case initiated by US authorities against Kuei Tung and Ferguson, justice has largely eluded us while change in the public procurement process remains undelivered
Wednesday’s judgment in the Miami case should signal the urgent need to proclaim and activate the Procurement Act, even in the gutted and watered-down form to which it has already been reduced.