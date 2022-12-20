Wake-up call for all

Daily Express Editorial

This week’s landmark Privy Council judgment upholding the $2 million award to a boy who was subjected to intense cruelties while being wrongfully held at State institutions is important for setting the standard for the care of children in such establishments.

It is impossible to put a price on the physical pain, mental ­anguish and emotional trauma to which this boy, who must ­remain unidentified, was subjected. However, the extraordinary step taken by Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams in awarding him the record figure of $1 million for vindicatory damages should set the tone for the future.

The youngster, who was born with a genetic disorder and is now 19, was bullied, raped, beaten and tortured by other institutionalised children and, shockingly, by people paid to look after him. It is a fact that some of the most authoritarian, cruel and predatory people somehow manage to worm their way into jobs with children. Even so, the lack of accountability over years in this case, and in many other recently documented cases of abuse of children in State and State-supported care, is a serious indictment on the State and on the religious and other bodies entrusted with their care. It also reveals much about inbred attitudes towards children.

The initial 2019 award by Justice Quinlan-Williams of $921,200 in compensatory damages and $1 million in vindicatory damages for breach of the boy’s constitutional rights should have signalled to the State that the game was up, and that the time had come to put its house in order regarding its obligations to children in its care. Had it done so in prompt fashion, the findings of the committee appointed by the Prime Minister in 2021 to conduct an independent investigation into the abuse of children at children’s homes and other State institutions would have been quite different, with much less reason to be scathing.

Instead, the State chose to challenge the ruling and found favour with the Appeal Court which overturned Justice Quinlan-Williams’ $1 million award of vindicatory damages and reduced the compensatory damage to $844,650. Its decision to throw out the million-dollar vindicatory damages was based on the view that the breaches to the boy’s rights were the result of institutional inertia and not deliberate conduct or malice by the authorities.

The Privy Council’s unanimous disagreement with this ­perspective should serve as a wake-up call for all.

We cannot overstate the value and importance of legal challenges to the State in matters involving the infringement of individual constitutional rights, and in cases where people pay a heavy price for State inertia. In a country where public opinion has almost no impact on the actions of the State, redress through the court is often the only route available for those who have been injured by its actions and inactions. Government officials, including the Prime Minister, often accuse the population of being overly litigious, but we would be much less so if the State was more diligent in respecting the Constitution and in meeting the responsibilities of representation.

Senior counsel Anand Ramlogan, his team and the young man’s mother deserve applause for this victory on his behalf.

