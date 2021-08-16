Assessing any government’s economic performance is always a matter of perspective. Invariably, the glass seems half- full when viewed from inside government and half-empty when viewed from outside. So it is no surprise that the Government and Opposition have completely conflicting views on the economy with the country’s most recent credit rating becoming the latest battleground.
In his update on general finance matters yesterday, the message that Finance Minister Colm Imbert most wanted relayed was that, contrary to the Opposition’s view, the economy has not become a basket case under his management and that Standard & Poor’s recent affirming of the country’s credit rating of BBB- is better than almost every country in the Latin America-Caribbean region.
It speaks volumes about the state of the regional economy when BBB- is an elite rating.
Nonetheless, Minister Imbert’s pride in having protected the rating in these turbulent times is merited. One notch down and T&T would have joined the growing legion of countries whose credit rating has fallen below investment grade into junk bonds.
Being considered a high-risk investment is not a fate to be courted given the punishingly high interest rates attached to the designation.
However, whatever pride Minister Imbert and his team take in having successfully fended off S&P’s inquisitors, they would know how little time there is for basking in self-praise given the rating agency’s parting shot of a negative outlook. Returning the economy to growth while keeping up with debt obligations and meeting financial demands at home will not be easy given the extent of national and global uncertainties. There are too many unknown variables for anyone to safely predict where the economy will be in six months’ time, much less two years from now. It is enough to turn even conservatives into gamblers willing to bet that the tide will come in just when most needed. In T&T’s case, that would translate into hopes for strong prices for oil, gas and downstream energy products.
Yesterday, Minister Imbert hinted at yet another push to activate domestic agriculture which is a critical element for tackling the depletion of foreign exchange and the urgencies of food security, job creation and trimming the bloated State sector.
It seems very likely that a new round of mass distribution of State lands for agriculture may be in the offing, including Petrotrin lands promised to the retrenched workers.
If that happens it would be at least the third iteration of a plan to activate the country’s agricultural potential by mass release of State lands. Earlier attempts involved State lands at Wallerfield and Carlsen Field, among other areas, which was later followed by the distribution of State-owned Caroni (1975) Ltd’s lands to former sugar workers which was accompanied by a thrust to develop mega-farms in Chaguaramas.
None succeeded in delivering on the dream of economic diversification, food security or displacement of foreign exchange.
Hopefully, this time, with our economic hand in the lion’s mouth, the effort will be serious enough to escape the pitfalls of poor planning, political patronage, corruption and bad management.