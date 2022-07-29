WASA plan needs fuller airing

Despite repeated false starts in its attempt to initiate the promised and much needed transformation of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), the Government is once again preparing to move on the wrong foot.
Thursday’s announcement by Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales and WASA chairman Ravi Nanga lacked critical details that should have been pinned down before going public with a plan to chop 50 per cent of its 426 management positions.
The very least that was required of them was confirmed costs. The fact that the authority is preparing to implement the first phase of a massive restructuring exercise, but is not yet able to quantify the cost, does not inspire confidence.
It has been more than a year since the man appointed to drive this exercise—made out to have been so critical to the Government’s agenda for an improved water supply system—left the job, under contentious circumstances. The minister’s position at the time was that it had to do with the pace of the transformation exercise. He had only been on the job for a couple of months.
It has been left to the imagination that the WASA board may have sufficiently massaged the proposals and recommendations which came from the team which produced the transformation plan now going into effect.
Equally unnerving is the sweeping reduction of managers, hiring of a new management team within a new structure, and establishment of a transformation unit reporting directly to the board. Any single one of these would be a challenge with the potential to destabilise the management and operations of the organisation.
As the minister with portfolio responsibility for WASA, Gonzales must be clinical in evaluating the board’s recommendations if he is to avoid carrying this troubled but vital public utility beyond the tipping point.
There has already been a rash of changes at the management level which have not yielded the desired results. Attempting to fire one’s way to a solution is clearly not working.
Also from the minister’s remarks, the population is left to draw conclusions to the effect that there has been some measure of discussion with the recognised trade unions representing WASA employees.
He spoke to the notion of a possible plan for VSEP in the organisation, as distinct to outright retrenchment. We have it on his word, only, however, that the unions would be comfortable with it. Minister Gonzales stopped short of being affirmative on the issue. He said, in effect, the developments have not yet reached to that stage.
The devil, it has been said, is in the details, and this is one of the critical areas over which there could be significant sticking points, in those active negotiations which remain in the headlights.
Based on the responses of the president of the Public Services Association, however, the minister’s suggestions that there may already be buy-in from the workers and their representative unions remain unconfirmed.
With some of the cards on the table based on the minister’s latest update, the process going forward ought to be speeded up, given the Government’s stated intentions to arrive at a utility which earns the respect of its customers.
This late in the day, the population, as consumers of this life-sustaining resource, needs a greater measure of assurance as to where this entity is headed.