WASA-proofing roads programme

WITH the Government about to spend hundreds of millions of dollars on road repairs over the course of this year, a solution must be found to the perennial problem of roads being dug up and left in disrepair by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).
Interviewed by the Sunday Express, Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan identified WASA’s need to keep digging up highways to repair leaking water transmission infrastructure as one of three things affecting the nation’s highways. The other two cited were the need for funding for road maintenance and the damage being done by overweight vehicles, all of which conspire to undo the ministry’s efforts.
We hasten to point out that when it comes to cutting trenches into roads and leaving potholes behind, WASA’s actions are not limited to highways. It occurs wherever its water lines run, which makes it a nation-wide problem. WASA crews are known to leave repair sites with potholes, open trenches and mounds of dirt adorned with old tyres or whatever else is at hand, presumably to alert motorists of danger or perhaps as a signature indicating WASA was there. We are, of course, being facetious here, but WASA’s proclivity for destroying the nation’s roads has bred so much despair that comedic relief has become a national coping mechanism.
For years, there has been talk about the need for co-ordination between WASA and the Ministry of Works to align WASA’s pipeline repair projects with the ministry’s road repair programme. Not only will this save the Government money and, by extension, taxpayers as well, but it will alleviate a lot of the stress caused by WASA-induced potholes, ranging from public inconvenience, motor vehicle accidents, pedestrian injury and vehicle damage.
Notwithstanding years of public pleas, Government promises and even ministerial agreements to co-ordinate the efforts of WASA and the Ministry of Works, the problem endures. With the viability of a major investment in road repairs now at stake, the authorities should not embark on the programme without first WASA-proofing it.
With WASA on the verge of implementing a major transformation plan, this is the time to ask some fundamental questions about its operations. One relevant question is whether WASA should even be allowed to dig up roadways to facilitate its repair of water lines or whether that aspect of its work should be relocated in the Ministry of Works and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development which are responsible for repairs to highways and secondary roads, respectively.
While we are no experts in the mysteries of State bureaucracy, we share the public’s anguish over the inability of governments to solve a problem that is wasteful of public funds and damaging to people and property.
The Government’s planned road repair programme is much more than a matter of fixing potholes; it is also about the integrity of the nation’s roadways which are increasingly under pressure of extreme weather conditions. Already sceptical about the quality of roadworks, the public will be watching to see how the hundreds of millions of dollars to be spent on road repairs will stand up to this year’s rainy season.