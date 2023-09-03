WASA’s double whammy

Daily Express Editorial

With the further collapse of the water supply affecting a large cross-section of central and south Trinidad yesterday, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales took the dramatic step of instructing the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to immediately begin supplying free truck-borne water to affected consumers, regardless of their financial standing with the authority.

Already under pressure to deliver truck-borne to the thousands affected for days, and even weeks due to unresolved problems at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant, WASA and its line minister were further challenged over the weekend by problems at the Desalcott plant which serves the Point Lisas Industrial Estate and a significant part of south Trinidad.

Desalcott attributed the disruption to electrical problems which had completely shut down its plant on Saturday afternoon. The company said the plant was back to 50 per cent production by midnight on Saturday when it suffered another complete shutdown at 2.30 a.m. yesterday.

The frustration was evident in the ministry’s statement which noted that the disruption at Desalcott had “reversed all progress” in recovering from the disruption at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant.

On Friday, even before the Desalcott disruption compounded water woes, consumer frustrations appeared to be approaching a flashpoint, Perhaps sensitive to this, WASA scheduled a public meeting for that evening to allay consumer concerns. Later that day, Opposition MP Dave Tancoo announced on social media that WASA had cancelled the meeting even as people were arriving at the scheduled location. He went on to charge WASA with “utter contempt and disrespect to the people of South Trinidad” and, claiming that the ministry had authorised the cancellation, accused the minister of “playing water politics”.

Exactly what MP Tancoo was referring to is unclear. However, water of itself is an explosive issue and, as Minister Gonzales and WASA’s management would know, when it comes to water, there is a limit to people’s patience, especially given that schools reopen today. The double whammy of problems at both the Caroni Water Treatment Plant and Desalcott is a nightmare for WASA and its customers in central and south Trinidad. In today’s world where sophisticated water transmission systems have replaced the rivers, wells, rainwater barrels and public standpipes from which people drew their water a century ago, few are prepared for a loss of their piped water supply for even a few hours, much less days extending into weeks. One can therefore only imagine the hardship being experienced by the thousands who have not had water in their taps for days.

These problems are worrying indicators that suggest that the issues affecting WASA may be more deep-rooted than we know and may very well underlie the lack of progress on the much-touted transformation of the utility which has been missing one promised deadline after another.

Minister Gonzales’ directive to WASA to supply free truck-borne water to everyone affected sounds great but given that WASA routinely struggles to provide truck-borne water to its customers in need, one would assume that the minister and WASA’s management have a plan in place for accessing emergency resources to meet current demand.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Not your grandmother

Not your grandmother

So in one of my previous articles I had discussed the changing importance of various types of intelligence. Previously there was normal IQ as the marker, which was theoretical intelligence. Then it moved to EQ which was Emotional Intelligence. Now it is AQ, Adaptive Intelligence. The present true marker of one’s intelligence and survival of our species is one’s ability to adapt to our environment with speed and efficiency.

WASA’s double whammy

WASA’s double whammy

With the further collapse of the water supply affecting a large cross-section of central and south Trinidad yesterday, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales took the dramatic step of instructing the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to immediately begin supplying free truck-borne water to affected consumers, regardless of their financial standing with the authority.

Still adhering to colonial rules

Still adhering to colonial rules

On Friday, I visited the Caroni branch of the Ministry of Works and Transport to have an error fixed regarding the digitalisation of my certified copy for my vehicle—an error made by the Ministry of Works and Transport—which prevented me from getting my vehicle inspected and for which I am liable in law, after being advised that this was the proper course of action.

Reflections on 61

Reflections on 61

Fearful to walk the streets during the day, far less at night. Murder, rape and robbery flood the airwaves, headlines and our daily thoughts.

Our homes, once our sanctuary and castle, no longer sacred. Our sleep is no longer peaceful, trauma pervades our waking moments. Nightmares have become our reality.

Bridging the generational gap: youth and political leadership

Today, at the age of 23 (although it’s not my birthday), I’m compelled to express disappointment and astonishment at the state of affairs in 2023.

We dwell in a nation that ostensibly upholds the tenets of democracy and champions the cherished right to freedom of expression.

Diving commission delay causing more angst

The commissioner in charge of the enquiry into the deaths of the four LMCS divers at Paria’s facility in Pointe-a-Pierre recently announced a third—or is it fourth?—delay in the completion and submission of the commission’s report to the President.