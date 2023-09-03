WASA’s double whammy

With the further collapse of the water supply affecting a large cross-section of central and south Trinidad yesterday, Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales took the dramatic step of instructing the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to immediately begin supplying free truck-borne water to affected consumers, regardless of their financial standing with the authority.
Already under pressure to deliver truck-borne to the thousands affected for days, and even weeks due to unresolved problems at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant, WASA and its line minister were further challenged over the weekend by problems at the Desalcott plant which serves the Point Lisas Industrial Estate and a significant part of south Trinidad.
Desalcott attributed the disruption to electrical problems which had completely shut down its plant on Saturday afternoon. The company said the plant was back to 50 per cent production by midnight on Saturday when it suffered another complete shutdown at 2.30 a.m. yesterday.
The frustration was evident in the ministry’s statement which noted that the disruption at Desalcott had “reversed all progress” in recovering from the disruption at the Caroni Water Treatment Plant.
On Friday, even before the Desalcott disruption compounded water woes, consumer frustrations appeared to be approaching a flashpoint, Perhaps sensitive to this, WASA scheduled a public meeting for that evening to allay consumer concerns. Later that day, Opposition MP Dave Tancoo announced on social media that WASA had cancelled the meeting even as people were arriving at the scheduled location. He went on to charge WASA with “utter contempt and disrespect to the people of South Trinidad” and, claiming that the ministry had authorised the cancellation, accused the minister of “playing water politics”.
Exactly what MP Tancoo was referring to is unclear. However, water of itself is an explosive issue and, as Minister Gonzales and WASA’s management would know, when it comes to water, there is a limit to people’s patience, especially given that schools reopen today. The double whammy of problems at both the Caroni Water Treatment Plant and Desalcott is a nightmare for WASA and its customers in central and south Trinidad. In today’s world where sophisticated water transmission systems have replaced the rivers, wells, rainwater barrels and public standpipes from which people drew their water a century ago, few are prepared for a loss of their piped water supply for even a few hours, much less days extending into weeks. One can therefore only imagine the hardship being experienced by the thousands who have not had water in their taps for days.
These problems are worrying indicators that suggest that the issues affecting WASA may be more deep-rooted than we know and may very well underlie the lack of progress on the much-touted transformation of the utility which has been missing one promised deadline after another.
Minister Gonzales’ directive to WASA to supply free truck-borne water to everyone affected sounds great but given that WASA routinely struggles to provide truck-borne water to its customers in need, one would assume that the minister and WASA’s management have a plan in place for accessing emergency resources to meet current demand.