WASA’s tangled web

Within days of being appointed Minister of Public Utilities in August 2020, Marvin Gonzales declared the transformation of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) to be his number one priority.
In the 21 months since then, Minister Gonzales has gone through two acting CEOs, an executive director and is now on a third acting CEO at WASA. In an environment of turbulence, successive deadlines for implementing WASA’s long-promised plan transformation has been missed. In the process, the Government’s hope of reducing WASA’s personnel expenditure by roughly 50 per cent from 2021 evaporated. With six months to go before the 2023 budget, it is now anyone’s guess where the minister’s efforts will land.
The plan survived legal challenge when the court dismissed the attempt by the Public Services Association to stop it on the grounds that the union should be part of the process. If the union goes ahead with its threat to appeal the judgment all the way up to the Privy Council, if necessary, the Government’s WASA transformation project could be tangled up in court for some time.
One notable transformation so far, however, is Minister Gonzales’ attitude from can-do to sheer frustration. He is beginning to sound more and more like a dissatisfied and complaining WASA customer and less like the man in charge of fixing the problem. With the benefit of hindsight he probably has a better appreciation now for a more strategical and conciliatory approach to the challenge of transforming WASA.
In the interim, the Government has the task of figuring out how to reduce the financial burden of WASA. It has already announced its intention to approach the Regulated Industries Commission (RIC) for a rate increase but will need to prove that it has improved the national water supply. Its strategy for this is a combination of modular water treatments plants serving local areas and water harvesting projects.
Last month, Gonzales disclosed that the Government planned to sign a memorandum of understanding with a Canadian company for modular water treatment plants. The first of ten would supply five million gallons of water to Sangre Grande by October from a reservoir in Caparo. A $7 million agreement was also signed with Habitat for Humanity for 100 rainwater harvesting systems in ten rural communities.
To convince the RIC, WASA would need to demonstrate a significant improvement in water delivery to a public that already complains about paying money for a service it does not get. In any case, given the RIC’s detailed application review process it could be more than a year before any increase in water rates is approved. T&TEC, for example, submitted its application for an increase in December 2020. In an appearance before a Joint Select Committee of Parliament in June last year, the RIC indicated that the review would take at least until June this year following which public consultations would have to be held before any decision could be made.
Given the road ahead, managing WASA’s transformation calls for a less politicised and more strategic, methodical and non-confrontational approach.