Wasted warnings

In a country where neither the Government nor the people are strong on preparation and planning, the impact of disasters elsewhere should serve to focus our minds on the importance of both.
Two Mondays ago, the people of south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria were rocked out of sleep by a magnitude-7.8 earthquake which triggered widespread death and devastation. Nine hours later, another quake registering 7.5 struck again.
By yesterday, the combined death toll in Turkey and Syria had surpassed 40,000.
Despite repeated warnings from The UWI’s Seismic Research Centre that Trinidad sits on major faults and that the cycle of earthquakes suggests that the “big one” is due, earthquake preparation remains low on our agenda and, indeed, might not even be on it. Like so much else, a powerful earthquake is a bridge we will cross when we get to it.
Writing in this newspaper last Wednesday, Richard Clarke, senior lecturer in the Department of Civil Engineering at The UWI and former chair of the National Structures Code Committee, sounded the alarm. He warned that calculations by the Seismic Research Centre have concluded that T&T faces an earthquake event of a strength of “seven, maybe eight, out of a maximum of 12” for which our building stock is largely under-prepared: “If a ten means our buildings are designed and built in accordance with the relevant building codes, then our buildings are from three to six, with an average of five.”
The fact is that our buildings are not prepared because we, as a people, are not prepared.
Earthquake drills, for example, which are a routine aspect of preparation in earthquake-prone countries, are almost completely absent here. In Japan, for example, everyone, beginning with children in pre-school, engage in drills as part of their conditioning for the very real risk they face.
The Office of Disaster Preparation and Management (ODPM) has attempted to provide the public with advice, but let’s just say that it needs help and far more resources.
In a live social media discussion on Friday, The UWI’s Seismic Centre, which maintains a commendable degree of public engagement, urged the public to follow its usual recommendations, but warned that faced with a major earthquake, this might not be enough. “We need authorities designing building codes to reduce the risk and update them accordingly,” it said, emphasising the need for active enforcement compliance.
The authorities must get serious about imposing building codes relevant to the projected strength of “the big one”. As a minimum, schools, hospitals and evacuation centres should be evaluated for their design resistance to an earthquake of magnitude seven to eight.
All cellphones should be equipped with an earthquake alert system since a head start of even a few seconds could make a difference in people getting to a safe place and for utilities to turn off power and gas systems.
In 2018, an earthquake of magnitude 6.9 sent panicked people running into the streets of Port of Spain as buildings around them shook and cracked. It was a moment of warning that, over four years later, remains unheeded.