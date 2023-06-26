Watch your behaviour

By the end of the workday yesterday, hundreds of candidates contesting the local government election would have filed their papers, paid their deposits and readied themselves for the coming few weeks of election campaigning.
Out of those candidates will come, after August 14, the elected names and faces who have volunteered to confront a growing chorus of frustration from communities across the island. We will hear an earful from these new candidates, the political parties they represent and the leaders of those parties in the coming weeks.
There is little to indicate that this local government election will result in any sustainable alleviation of the public’s vexations. The public is directly experiencing the failures of service delivery and paying the price for that failure with life, their pocket and property. Protests over bad roads and generally poor infrastructure, complaints about limited resources in local government bodies, accumulated suffering from widespread flooding, absence of water in taps for weeks, garbage pile-ups, indiscriminate dumping and personal insecurity in the face of wanton criminality will not be remedied by promises, whichever party peddles them.
Likelier, the churning currents of this local government election will be big-ticket national political questions about the fate of the United National Congress (UNC), the showing of Gary Griffith’s fledging National Transformation Alliance (NTA), the standing of the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) with voters, the implications of matters of Farley Augustine, Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), the extent of voter apathy and how voters’ dissatisfaction with the ruling PNM and the Opposition UNC will be expressed.
In that political mix and given the normative coarseness of language coming from the highest level of political leadership in the country, the stage seems set for a campaign the intensity of which will manifest in shouting, mudslinging, personal attacks and vicious repartees. The small barrier between the public and such political misbehaviour is the Council for Responsible Political Behaviour’s Code of Ethical Political Conduct. Chairman Dr Bishnu Ragoonath appeared in this newspaper yesterday to promote the code of conduct and encourage new candidates to familiarise themselves with the standards therein.
It is but a fig leaf of protection, yet the code stands as an effort by civil society to divert political conversation away from divisive tribal appeals and personal attacks and refocus attention on the multitude of issues that will in some way enhance citizens’ lives and livelihoods.
We are not naïve to the base levels to which political contestation has descended outside of T&T. The take-no-prisoners, no-holds-barred approach of political aspirants has reached unprecedented levels in North America and Europe. Inside and outside the T&T Parliament, it has become the new normal in political affairs. Yet we urge the voting public to demand of their leaders and representatives a higher level of conversation about issues that directly affect all of us. If the leaders cannot behave better, the public must demand it of them.