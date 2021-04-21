Watching with judicial envy

Even as we vicariously savour the justice delivered in the trial of policeman Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd in the United States, it is difficult to ignore how unfavourably our own justice system compares with it. In that trial, the accused was charged, tried and convicted within less than a year of having committed the crime.
For the thousands trapped in the nightmare that is T&T’s justice system, the Chauvin trial must be a source of envy and mystery about how a country with a population of over 332 million people could manage such an achievement when, in our own little republic of just 1.4 million, bringing a murder accused to the point of trial and judgment could last anywhere between one and two decades. Often, by the time justice is served, those who have lost the most from the murder of a loved one die without ever seeing the face of justice.
We in this country have been as invested as the millions of Americans who cried out for justice for George Floyd after seeing the video of his horrific murder under the policeman’s knee. We, too, share the hope that the racism bred into the US justice system has found its day of reckoning in Chauvin’s conviction. However, as much as we celebrate the delivery of justice for George Floyd and share the hope that the trial will signal a change in US policing against black men, we must acknowledge that here in our own country, justice remains imperilled by a broken judicial system so impotent to repair itself that it has all but abandoned the cause.
On top of the usual dysfunction, the administration of justice, like every other institution, has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The embrace of technology in the switch to virtual hearings should help to improve the efficiency of the overburdened system. On balance, however, there is no indication of how the system as a whole has been faring and whether the pandemic will leave the problem worse than it was a year ago, or be the boon that motivates it to modernise itself.
One of the most powerful forces preventing the evolution of a more effective justice system in this country is the weakness of public opinion on the issue of rights. Unless people are personally affected by abuse of police power or the multiple ailments of the legal and court system such as profiteering, misrepresentation, corruption, unconscionable delays and judicial misjudgments, they are not motivated to advocate for much-needed change.
It is a serious indictment of the society that police killings matter so little to so many, and, even more dangerously, that so many instinctively applaud such crimes. They see no irony in demanding justice for George Floyd in the US while shouting “good riddance” to young, black men killed by the police in their own country.
The case of George Floyd has given the US a watershed moment for change. It should also be such a moment for us in T&T if we are willing to look ourselves in the mirror.