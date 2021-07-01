We celebrate you, SEA-ites

Having endured 16 months of unimaginably trying, and even traumatic conditions, almost 20,000 children took the Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination yesterday. Just hitting that academic milepost was an achievement deserving of great applause.
In the context of rampant Covid-19, with 82 deaths and 1,600 new positive cases in the past week alone, pulling off the exam was a feat of which all involved can be proud, including the children, their families, teachers, school administrators and the Ministry of Education.
In March 2020, when the country’s first case of Covid-19 was diagnosed, no one, especially the children, could have imagined the extended disruption and dislocation to come. What at first seemed as a break and even a holiday from classes, has since become an online education system. Even as the 2020-2021 academic year comes to an end, the climate of uncertainty persists regarding the return to physical classes.
The children who wrote yesterday’s exam have had the unique experience of being the first cohort to have done so after a full year of online learning. While their voices are not often heard at the national level, we know from their parents and teachers about the challenges they survived on the way to the exam room.
Last month, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly disclosed that an estimated 2,000 pupils had dropped out of the education system. While it’s not clear whether any of them were pupils due to sit the SEA exam, the figure nonetheless gives an indication of the pandemic’s impact on pupils. We hope that the system will not lose track of these pupils and that they will be reached, encouraged and supported to return.
All the nation’s pupils, and especially the children who wrote yesterday’s exam and those currently engaged in the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams, must be commended for their resilience in staying the course. They were all thrust into online learning for which the large majority were unprepared. Overnight, the routines around which their education was built disappeared. Many parents have spoken of how lost their children have been in the absence of clear demarcations between school and home, and without the friends and unique social experiences provided by school. To varying degrees, this void has been filled by parents, siblings, teachers and friends. However, not all children are so lucky to have the support of the proverbial village, but when the plight of some was made public, as this newspaper has done in several cases, the T&T public has rallied with an incredible spirit of generosity.
When it comes to children and education, generalisations are not very useful, given the unique needs of each child. Much work will have to be done to evaluate the pandemic’s impact on the emotional and mental health of children and young people. On a related note, we recognise the Education Ministry’s effort in providing support for children with special needs during the SEA exam.
As pupils prepare to go on holiday, the resumption of physical classes remains a hope with no guarantee of what September will bring. That outcome will depend on what the rest of us do.