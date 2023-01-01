We challenge you, PNM and UNC

So the Prime Minister now wants a national discourse on crime. How cute.
That’s what you get from leaders who come to office unequipped for solving the serious problems they comfortably assumed they could. After seven years of expecting the problem to fix itself because, after all, they are in charge now, they decide the problem requires analysis. They set up one committee after another and then when nothing comes of those, they suggest we talk about it.
We hasten to add that none of this sets Dr Rowley apart from his predecessors, all of whom have one important factor in common. Despite the large number of professionals, academics, activists and people with good, solid common sense among their membership, these political parties have virtually no intellectual life dedicated to addressing the problems of the country on a consistent basis in order to keep itself and its leaders on the leading edge of thought and practice.
The business of today’s political parties remains confined largely to fund-raising, electioneering and providing uncritical support for the leadership. The enormous practical and theoretical intelligence assembled under the various political banners is largely wasted on picong and in toeing the party line, reducing almost every political personality to the worst version of themselves. The rare occasion in which members’ expertise is put to work is during manifesto-writing season.
With our lives at stake, what we, the people, need from the governing People’s National Movement and the Opposition United National Congress is not entertaining picong but solid plans and strategies for bringing crime under control.
We believe we are on safe ground in saying that the country is in no mood for a discourse on crime. What people want is to hear what the people who have been elected to serve plan to do about it.
With this in mind, this newspaper challenges both the PNM and the UNC to intervene in this madness. We call on you to draw upon the varied expertise of your membership, assemble your best teams and come to the country with a plan. Be as innovative in your presentation as you wish. A town meeting, a symposium, whatever. Let’s hear you. In the public interest, this newspaper, and the media house of which it is a part, are prepared to bring you the widest possible audience to listen to your plan.
The country has had it with the bacchanal that passes for representation. The target for 2023 cannot be how much higher than 606 will the murder toll go, but how much lower can we get it to fall. We agree that beating back crime is a challenge best tackled as a united people but getting us there starts with a national leadership that is united if only on the one issue of a safer Trinidad and Tobago. The lives that may be saved by the strategies offered by our parliamentary parties are almost certain to include their members.
T&T is in a dangerous place that calls for a disruptive intervention. We will seal our fate if we fail.