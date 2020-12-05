We failed Ashanti

THE discovery of the body of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley has jolted the country because it is yet another tragic confirmation of the national failure to confront and defeat the culture of violence against women and girls.
The murder of this young girl who had left home on a Sunday afternoon to celebrate her grandmother’s birthday comes amid a wave of violence against females, including domestic violence, murder, rape and sexual abuse. The attitude towards women and girls as property and prey is as entrenched as ever, suggesting that initiatives to counter and bring this violence to an end are simply not working. It is the recognition of failure that has unleashed the wave of hurt, anger and frustration that have erupted following the discovery of Ashanti’s body in a river in Santa Cruz.
Responding to reports that Ashanti was last seen getting into a private car for hire, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday signalled the need for a return to some form of regulation to protect the travelling public from the risks associated with the unregulated “PH” car industry. While we fully agree that “PH” drivers pose a considerable risk to the public, as evidenced by the numerous reports of passengers being hijacked, robbed, raped and murdered, we urge him to resist the temptation to stop at a quick fix. While the “PH” industry is a problem, it is a symptom of the much larger problem of the decades-long failure to provide safe, efficient, affordable and reliable public transportation. A high watermark in this was the People’s Partnership government’s decision to give up trying to solve the problem by giving “PH” drivers carte blanche to operate at will. If nothing else, that decision was a signal of defeat in addressing T&T’s transportation problem.
Given the copious resources expended on the problem, including hundreds of millions of dollars, the problem endures. This is largely because of the lack of political will to implement a national transportation policy using an optimum mix of transportation options that would address the public’s needs in a way that prioritises safety and reliability while reducing traffic congestion and pollution.
Commuters use “PH” taxis because they are convenient and because there is often no other option for getting to and from where they live or at the time they need to travel. Many of the women and girls who use these cars do so knowing the potential danger but seeing no other option. They enter them with hope in their hearts and a prayer on their lips. Many of them set up their own protection systems by keeping in touch with family or friends, messaging the car’s number to them while staying alert to the vibe in the car. Indeed, this is true regardless of whether the car is “PH” or H because women and girls are never allowed to forget the danger of being in a car driven by a man.
It shouldn’t have to be so.
Tragically, Ashanti Riley has joined the long and growing list of women who have been killed because they are female. We grieve with her mother at this unbearable loss.