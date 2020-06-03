For all of humanity, this is a moment of trembling hope. Even from this distance one senses the wispy whisper of change a-coming to the United States. With all our might we should all will it to strengthen and rise into the roar of unstoppable transformation.
We don’t have to be living in the United States to feel the power of this moment and sense the tremor of an epic tilt. The tidal wave of protest rushing across states and crashing onto the shores of countries around the world marks this moment as beyond ordinary.
Yet in this moment of great possibility lies great peril. The vast majority of those who are daily laying their lives on the line to force an end to institutionalised racism against African-Americans are acutely aware of the danger and of how easily the momentum could be lost. This is the moment when those on the side of justice and equality cannot be silent.
We therefore commend the Emancipation Support Committee, the Movement for Social Justice, the Nationwide Organisation of We The People and all the other groups and individuals in T&T who are making their voices heard. This is the moment when it most counts to speak up and declare one’s stand. This newspaper is clear: we stand with the African-Americans who are literally fighting for their lives at this moment. We are not so naive as to not understand the consequences of failure for those on the streets, and indeed for all black people in the United States, including our own citizens.
We also join the Emancipation Support Committee in adding our voice to the demand for justice for George Floyd and other victims of racist policing and violence in the US. We stand with all who are pushing their shoulders against the stone walls of a history that separates human beings on the basis of skin colour.
For all the racist toxicity that fills our own air we in Trinidad and Tobago do not have to live with the clenched skin that defines the existence of African-Americans in their own country. As parents, we do not walk with the fear of a parent like NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson who, despite the honour, prestige and millions he has earned, confesses that he, too, has had to have “the talk” with his sons about what to do and how to behave to avoid becoming another statistic of a police killing because of their black skins.
It is the history of the world that change, real and meaningful, never comes easy. Power built on an edifice of oppression never surrenders until forced. Indeed, it is often more inclined to duel to the death. There are encouraging signs that the US may be spared the worst that is possible in the current situation. Many, many people of all races, including people like Indian-American Rahul Dubey who opened his house to 100 people fleeing from police, are joining the fight alongside their fellow African-Americans who are deeply aware of the urgency to move the confrontation from protest to policy and anchor change in law.
Our hopes are with them.