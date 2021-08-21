Weak case for extending SoE

The chorus of protest against the Government’s planned extension of the state of emergency (SoE) is fully understandable. Having advocated the use of an SoE in fighting the deadly post-Easter spike in Covid-19 infections and deaths, this newspaper now sees no justification for maintaining this extreme constitutional measure, given its lack of impact in putting the brake on Covid-19. We are, however, open to being persuaded if the Government can make a compelling case. Without that, the continued imposition of an SoE poses the risk of entrenching and normalising the suspension of rights, which is a dangerous development in a democracy.
With the economy on the way to fully reopening, the SoE serves no purpose that cannot be met by the Public Health Ordinance in terms of limiting gatherings, curtailing business hours, enforcing masking in public and maintaining social distancing in public transport.
Having decided that the country must start going about its business and learn to live with the Covid-19 virus, the Government should return to citizens their fundamental rights under the Constitution.
With even the high-risk personal care industry being re-opened from tomorrow, the Government must produce a convincing case for extending the SoE.
A state of emergency is the ultimate legislative tool available to a government for dealing with a crisis. It is to be used sparingly and within defined conditions. Outside of this, it can be an abuse of power and should therefore not be invoked lightly.
In presenting its case before the Parliament on Wednesday, the burden of proof will be on the Government to show how extending the current SoE will curb the spread of Covid-19 to a degree that other measures which maintain citizens’ rights cannot.
This will be a hard sell, given the absence, to date, of clear indications of the SoE’s impact on the spread of Covid-19 infection.
In advocating the imposition of an SoE during the post-Easter surge, this newspaper felt it would give the Government a powerful asset for breaking the chain of transmission and bringing the spread of the virus under control. However, apart from the extended holiday weekend curfews, it has not been employed strategically and to maximum impact. While T&T is no longer running infection numbers at the peak level of between 400 and 700 a day, new daily cases remain in the hundreds while the deaths continue to pile up.
On May 15 when the SoE was proclaimed, the total number of Covid-19 deaths stood at 276, with positive cases at 15,899. By yesterday, the number of deaths had risen to 1,219 with the number of cases at 42,962. In surrendering our rights, this is not what was expected.
On Wednesday, the PM must explain why the SoE has not been useful in achieving a drastic reduction in infections and, consequently, deaths. If this objective could not be met when the country was under lockdown, there is no basis for expecting it to do so when the country is returning to a normal level of activity. Having endured lockdowns without an SoE, T&T can return to this if the Delta variant triggers a new wave.