Wealthy nations must pay up

The global climate change summit, COP27, opens in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, today amid deepening concern that the world is losing the battle against climate change.

This is not where most would have expected the world to be when last year’s much-hyped climate change summit, COP26, ended in Glasgow, Scotland.

For a short while it had seemed as if the dire warnings of climatic catastrophe were finally getting through to the industrial powers of the world who account for roughly 80 per cent of the carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere since the mid-19th century. After years of trying and failing to convince these nations to commit to actions to decelerate the heating of the planet, the message had appeared to be finally hitting home as the evidence of melting glaciers, rising sea levels, extreme weather conditions, drought, floods, vanishing rivers, loss of rainforest and devastation of natural life began mounting.

Within three months of leaving Glasgow, the global environmental agenda was upended by the Ukraine war. The environmental urgency seen at COP26 abruptly receded as Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, throwing global oil and gas markets into disarray while fuelling inflation and spreading panic over energy security. Fearing the economic and social impact, industrial nations have gone into overdrive, ramping up oil and gas production and cutting supply deals with whomever and wherever they can while storing as much fuel as possible. Suddenly, even coal which is recognised as the dirtiest fuel of all, is back in vogue.

The result of all of this has been growing public scepticism about the commitment of the world’s most industrialised nations to take the actions needed to rapidly reduce the rate at which the planet is warming by reducing their high consumption of carbon-emitting fossil fuels and switching to renewable energies such as solar, wind and green hydrogen, among others.

For small countries such as Trinidad and Tobago whose contribution to global warming is negligible, getting the industrialised world fully on board with the global climate change agenda is a matter of survival. Small island states and less developed countries are the ones paying the highest price in a world impacted by climate change as was recently seen in Pakistan where fully 25 per cent of the country was submerged by flood.

With time running against them, these countries need to command the platform at the Sharm El Sheikh COP27 summit and make their voices heard. All have been let down by the failure of the world’s wealthy nations to deliver on a promise made 13 years ago to commit US$100 billion a year to less wealthy nations by 2020 to help them adapt to climate change and mitigate global warming.

Small island states like those of the Caribbean must stand together with the less industrialised world and demand that those countries whose enormous wealth was produced at the expense of over-heating the planet must pay the price to fix the problems they caused. They must not allow themselves to be treated as mere collateral damage.

So, there is this thing called situational awareness. It has three main components. Perception of the data and elements of the environment. Then comprehension of the meaning and significance of the situation. Then projection of the future states and events.

Reaping the results of ignoring the law

Will the Government, the Opposition and those of various legal rankings please stop yakking about the escalating crime and quit employing mediocre crime-prevention measures until you all get your act together and start administering the appropriate punishment our written laws endorse for murder?

Given your official statuses, you all are very aware that it would take cooperation to get this done.

And you, all of you, are not offering any hope to the nation with all your continuous gibbering. On the contrary, you have become repetitious and nauseating while the murder toll continues to skyrocket.

A snapshot of old crime plans?

Unbelievable! Truly remarkable! The Government seems to be so brazen that the population does not have to wonder about wastage! It has broadcast most vociferously that it has or planned to waste $80 million-plus. That sum represents just the purchase of cameras, closed-circuit television or not.

Yet to be revealed—if they have been considered—are the maintenance, monitoring, communication, response costs and online access to the Licensing Authority to identify motorists who flagrantly disregard traffic laws, as one aspect of utilising camera technology.

Road-maintenance predicaments

Road maintenance poses a challenging economic conundrum.

On the one hand, leaving this task to the in-house resources of the Ministry of Works or Local Government guarantees tardiness and elevated costs.

On the other hand, using private contractors creates a built-in incentive to do second-rate work since, the faster the roads degrade, the more money these contractors earn in repairs.

WASA should think about where it places new pipelines

Amongst all the bad and negative news coming at us on a daily basis, it is certainly refreshing to learn that the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is moving to have everyone receive an adequate and consistent water supply.

It is even more gratifying to learn that the water authority, with the new minister at the helm, is moving to upgrade and improve the current deteriorating water lines and dilapidated infrastructure.