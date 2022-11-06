Wealthy nations must pay up

The global climate change summit, COP27, opens in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, today amid deepening concern that the world is losing the battle against climate change.
This is not where most would have expected the world to be when last year’s much-hyped climate change summit, COP26, ended in Glasgow, Scotland.
For a short while it had seemed as if the dire warnings of climatic catastrophe were finally getting through to the industrial powers of the world who account for roughly 80 per cent of the carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere since the mid-19th century. After years of trying and failing to convince these nations to commit to actions to decelerate the heating of the planet, the message had appeared to be finally hitting home as the evidence of melting glaciers, rising sea levels, extreme weather conditions, drought, floods, vanishing rivers, loss of rainforest and devastation of natural life began mounting.
Within three months of leaving Glasgow, the global environmental agenda was upended by the Ukraine war. The environmental urgency seen at COP26 abruptly receded as Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, throwing global oil and gas markets into disarray while fuelling inflation and spreading panic over energy security. Fearing the economic and social impact, industrial nations have gone into overdrive, ramping up oil and gas production and cutting supply deals with whomever and wherever they can while storing as much fuel as possible. Suddenly, even coal which is recognised as the dirtiest fuel of all, is back in vogue.
The result of all of this has been growing public scepticism about the commitment of the world’s most industrialised nations to take the actions needed to rapidly reduce the rate at which the planet is warming by reducing their high consumption of carbon-emitting fossil fuels and switching to renewable energies such as solar, wind and green hydrogen, among others.
For small countries such as Trinidad and Tobago whose contribution to global warming is negligible, getting the industrialised world fully on board with the global climate change agenda is a matter of survival. Small island states and less developed countries are the ones paying the highest price in a world impacted by climate change as was recently seen in Pakistan where fully 25 per cent of the country was submerged by flood.
With time running against them, these countries need to command the platform at the Sharm El Sheikh COP27 summit and make their voices heard. All have been let down by the failure of the world’s wealthy nations to deliver on a promise made 13 years ago to commit US$100 billion a year to less wealthy nations by 2020 to help them adapt to climate change and mitigate global warming.
Small island states like those of the Caribbean must stand together with the less industrialised world and demand that those countries whose enormous wealth was produced at the expense of over-heating the planet must pay the price to fix the problems they caused. They must not allow themselves to be treated as mere collateral damage.