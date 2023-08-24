Welcome back, Mr PM

In the six days that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was away on holiday, 15 murders were committed along with multiple other incidents of gun injury, robbery and other serious crime.
By contrast, his sojourn in Barbados must’ve been so peaceful that it would’ve been hard to imagine the bloodshed occurring just a hop and a skip away from his chosen holiday isle.
We hope the PM enjoyed a truly relaxing break and that he has returned refreshed and brimming with ideas, especially since the population is looking towards him for leadership out of the crisis of crime. True, we have other major challenges such as terrible flooding; an economy that is at the mercy of global forces; an education system that prioritises certification over learning; a political system that privileges loyalty over representation; a choked justice system; and a confluence of infrastructural problems so expansive to address that we don’t know where to start. Even with all of these and more, crime trumps all. When the act of living is circumscribed by the constant fear of death, it is difficult to focus on anything else. In Trinidad and Tobago, we now wear fear like a second skin that sticks to us night and day, at home or out, whether alone or with company.
With the benefit of time and some distance away from the scene of the crime, as it were, we hope that Dr Rowley has been able to clear his head and put some serious thought into solving the problem.
By now, and given the disappointing outcome of the recent local government election for his political party, Dr Rowley should recognise that crime is not a problem to be offloaded on delinquent parents, money-loving girlfriends, corrupt businesses, power-seeking politicians or the police alone, as some are inclined to believe. Even if all these were to bear some responsibility for creating the conditions for runaway crime, the buck must stop with the Government. Public safety and security are the responsibility of the Government, which has significant resources at its command to be deployed in breaking the back of crime.
As Dr Rowley himself recognised in hosting the Caricom symposium on crime as a public health issue, the solution to the problem of crime far exceeds the remit of the police. In the four months since the symposium took place, we hope the Government has made progress in using the expert information presented at the forum to craft an integrated anti-crime plan that attacks the problem at its root.
It may well be that with a few days off the treadmill of the PM’s job, Dr Rowley has been able to form a more objective opinion of the performance of some of his closest colleagues in the Cabinet and accepts that loyalty is no substitute for competence. If he has come to this view, another Cabinet reshuffle might well be in order. With T&T tipping over into the new and more dangerous threshold of marauding gangs, Dr Rowley must be willing to confront the problem of crime head-on with some new thinking and strategies.